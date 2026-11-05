Two dogs available for adoption in Albertville

Zola (black Labrador Retriever mix, about 50 pounds, 2–3 years old) and Laffy Taffy (Pit Bull mix, about 65 pounds, 2–3 years old) were found as strays on Mildred Lane in Albertville on 2026-11-05 and are now at the Marshall County Animal Shelter Alabama, 96 Abbott Rd, Albertville, AL 35950. Both dogs are in good physical condition, know how to sit, and will be available for rescue or adoption on 2026-11-12, with a listed euthanasia date of 2027-01-04 if they are not placed. For adoption or rescue questions, call 256-582-4744.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Marshall County Animal Shelter of Alabama