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Albertville
Dog at risk of euthanasia needs home by Jan. 4, 2027
6 days ago
GiGi, a 1-year-old dog at Marshall County Animal Shelter Alabama, is at risk of euthanasia on 01/04/27 and urgently needs adoption or rescue. The shelter is located at 96 Abbott Rd, Albertville, AL 35950, is open 7 days a week, 10 AM–4 PM, and can be reached at 256-582-4744 for anyone able to adopt or pull her into rescue.
This content is adapted from materials provided by Marshall County Animal Shelter of Alabama
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