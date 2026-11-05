Dog at risk of euthanasia needs home by Jan. 4, 2027

GiGi, a 1-year-old dog at Marshall County Animal Shelter Alabama, is at risk of euthanasia on 01/04/27 and urgently needs adoption or rescue. The shelter is located at 96 Abbott Rd, Albertville, AL 35950, is open 7 days a week, 10 AM–4 PM, and can be reached at 256-582-4744 for anyone able to adopt or pull her into rescue.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Marshall County Animal Shelter of Alabama