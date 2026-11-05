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Florence

Shoals Area Hiring Event set for Nov. 17

5 days ago
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Job seekers can meet with employers from across the Shoals at the Shoals Area Hiring Event on Tuesday, November 17, from 1:00–4:00 PM at the Florence-Lauderdale Coliseum, 702 Veterans Drive, Florence, AL 35630. The event is hosted with North Alabama Jobs and is open to anyone looking for a new job, a career change, or information on local openings. Register online: northalabamajobs.com/SHOALS.

This content is adapted from materials provided by Shoals Chamber

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