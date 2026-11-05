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Mobile

Classic Car Night at Medal of Honor Park Nov. 6

5 days ago
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City of Mobile Parks & Recreation will host a classic car show and Grease-themed movie night at Medal of Honor Park on Friday, November 6 from 6–9 p.m.; vintage and classic car owners are invited to display their vehicles by calling 251-208-1600 for details. Admission is free, and guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets and enjoy a sock hop, music, and a movie under the stars.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Mobile: Parks & Recreation

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