Classic Car Night at Medal of Honor Park Nov. 6

City of Mobile Parks & Recreation will host a classic car show and Grease-themed movie night at Medal of Honor Park on Friday, November 6 from 6–9 p.m.; vintage and classic car owners are invited to display their vehicles by calling 251-208-1600 for details. Admission is free, and guests are encouraged to bring lawn chairs or blankets and enjoy a sock hop, music, and a movie under the stars.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of Mobile: Parks & Recreation