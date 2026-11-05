🚌 Alus, AL OTR Trucking Jobs With Multiple High-Pay Options

Alus drivers have some strong OTR choices right now, especially if you’re open to 1099 and long miles. Most of these runs are for experienced CDL‑A drivers who like staying out and stacking weekly pay.

Employer: BH TRANS, INC.

BH TRANS, INC. Location: Alus, AL (OTR, AL-based)

Type: Full-time, 1099

Pay: $2,500–$3,000 per week (company OTR)

OTR position with strong weekly pay and original rate confirmations so you can see what loads pay. 1099 setup with flexible dedicated lanes for drivers who want steady work and higher take-home.

Employer: DMN TRANSPORT

DMN TRANSPORT Location: Alus, AL (OTR, AL-based)

Type: Full-time, W-2 or 1099

Pay: 1099: $0.70–$0.75 CPM W-2: $0.60–$0.65 CPM Weekly average: $1,800–$2,600 , 2,800–3,400 miles/week

Benefits (W-2 only): Medical, dental, vision, $20K life insurance, 401(k) with 6% match, PTO after 6 months

Dry van OTR with newer 2023–2027 Freightliners, pet and rider friendly, and all miles paid (loaded and empty). You can choose W-2 with full benefits or higher CPM on 1099, plus detention, layover, breakdown pay, and clean inspection bonuses.

Employer: Quality Wheels Inc

Quality Wheels Inc Location: Alus, AL (OTR across Midwest, NE, South & SE)

Type: Full-time, 1099

Pay: 30% of gross, $2,700–$3,300 per week (avg $3,000/week)

Flatbed OTR for drivers who want percentage pay and high weekly averages. You’ll run about 3,000 miles/week in newer 2025–2027 Kenworths and Freightliners with APU, fridge, microwave, and pet/passenger-friendly policies.

Employer: Lake logistics

Lake logistics Location: Alus, AL (OTR, dedicated lanes)

Type: Full-time, 1099

Pay: Up to $0.80 CPM, all miles paid (loaded and empty)

High-mileage dry van position with dedicated drop-and-hook lanes and late-model trucks. 1099 setup with fuel card, cash advances, and 24/7 dispatch, plus solid home time for solo drivers who like to stay moving.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and apply before the lanes fill up.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.