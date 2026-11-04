🏥 Several Healthcare & Vet Openings in Pike Road, Alabama

Pike Road’s pet care scene is busy right now. If you love animals and want solid benefits with a stable employer, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Mission Pet Health

Mission Pet Health Location: Pike Road, AL

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive pay based on experience (exact amount not listed)

Hands-on role helping pets look and feel their best at a local practice backed by a large veterinary network. Comes with medical, dental, vision, 401k, pet care discounts, and access to a nationwide team of over 20,000 vet pros.

Employer: Mission Pet Health

Mission Pet Health Location: Pike Road, AL

Type: Internship / leadership-track role

Salary: Competitive base salary plus monthly production bonus with no negative accrual

Lead the medical side of a busy hospital while still practicing as a DVM. Strong benefits package (health, dental, vision, paid parental leave, 401k with match) plus paid CE, leadership training, and access to 50+ hours of advanced clinical education.

Employer: Mission Pet Health / Goodwin Animal Hospital at Atlanta Highway

Location: Pike Road, AL (serving the Montgomery area)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive base salary plus monthly production bonus with no negative accrual

Lead an AAHA-accredited, award-winning small animal hospital that’s been serving the community since 1978. You’ll mentor DVMs, guide medical standards, and enjoy robust benefits, flexible schedule, paid time off, and strong support from a long-established team.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and send in a quick application while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.