Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • AL.com

    Apple’s Tim Cook talks about how his Alabama upbringing shaped him

    By William Thornton,

    1 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak

    Related Search

    Tim CookSteve JobsAuburn UniversityIndustrial engineeringCollege EducationWall Street Journal

    Comments /

    Add a Comment

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato15 days ago
    Green onions have been recalled in 11 states, including Alabama
    AL.com1 day ago
    Rev. Al Sharpton misses flight to Alabama for brother’s funeral
    AL.com1 day ago
    Asking Eric: Husband’s ex-wife causing drama between family
    AL.com1 day ago
    Milk recalled in 27 states, including Virginia
    Margaret Minnicks29 days ago
    Asking Eric: Unsure about changing surname with new partner
    AL.com2 days ago
    In Memory of 'Bonanza'/'Trapper John' Actor Pernell Roberts: 14 Years After His Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato2 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    The Unexpected Reason Cats Sleep Close to Their Humans
    Vision Pet Care9 days ago
    Cruise Line's Largest Ship Ever Still Stranded Off Florida Coast, Delaying Debut
    J. Souza15 days ago
    Alabama’s Jalen Milroe, former teammate selected as Campbell Trophy finalists
    AL.com2 days ago
    The Suicide of Lea Nikki Bacharach, Daughter of Angie Dickinson & Burt Bacharach: 17 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato21 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney3 days ago
    #AskJAXTDY | How did DeSantis get so much public funding for his campaigns?
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    A powerful tool tracked an Alabama resident by phone to Florida abortion clinic, report states
    AL.com2 days ago
    Walmart announces major delivery change
    AL.com2 days ago
    Former Auburn lineman back where he started in the NFL
    AL.com2 days ago
    Here are most popular baby names for 2024 with 2 new entries in top 10
    AL.com1 day ago
    In Memory of David Nelson: The Unsung Hero of 'Ozzie & Harriet' - On Screen and Off
    Herbie J Pilato22 hours ago
    Local Rescue Shares Positive Recovery Update About One Of Their "Most Heartbreaking Cases"
    Dianna Carney11 days ago
    FDA Urges Immediate Disposal of Supplements Contaminated with Poisonous Plant
    Uncovering Florida28 days ago
    Campaign aims to keep infants safe while they sleep
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Amendment 3 marijuana issue fires up people on both sides
    Jacksonville Today17 hours ago
    Alabama assistant‘s message to Kendrick Law after costly personal foul: ’Not just about you’
    AL.com2 days ago
    Asking Eric: Ex-wife’s lies causing a rift with kids
    AL.com1 day ago
    Judge rejects reopening Florida voter registration because of hurricanes
    Jacksonville Today16 days ago
    Innocent bystander shot in south Alabama bar seeks help with extensive medical bills
    AL.com23 hours ago
    Meet The Dog Saved From Being Euthanized "Purely For Space" Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney22 days ago
    Federal jury awards $7.8 Million to CA workers denied COVID vaccine religious accommodations
    The HD Post15 hours ago
    Letter to the editor: Matth Toebben urges citizens to vote ‘Yes’ on Amendment 2
    Northern Kentucky Tribune8 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy