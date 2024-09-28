Open in App
  • Local
  • U.S.
  • Election
  • Politics
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • AL.com

    Texas’ Steve Sarkisian announces starting quarterback vs. Mississippi State

    By Creg Stephenson,

    2 days ago
    Read in NewsBreak
    Comments / 1
    Add a Comment
    Margie Shelnutt
    1d ago
    Somebody needs to tell the sports commentators To SHUT UP ABOUT ARCH MANNING. It isn’t the University of Arch Manning. You can’t watch the game without the commentators constantly talking about him and then the get confused who’s playing and call them Arch🤷‍♀️. Do a special on Arch. Otherwise shut up and call the game.
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Cooper Manning football career: Revisiting oldest Manning brother's playing days before career-ending diagnosis
    Sporting News2 days ago
    Nick Saban Predicts Major College Football Upset on Saturday
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Nick Saban’s Wife Called Him Out for Having No Loyalty to Deion Sanders
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Everyone Is Praying For Baker Mayfield And His Wife After The Couple Was Forced From Their Home In Tampa Bay
    Total Pro Sports2 days ago
    Dolphins Announce Starting QB vs. Titans
    Tennessee Titans On SI2 days ago
    Shohei Ohtani’s wife turns heads as she makes rare appearance after Dodgers win NL West title
    The US Sun2 days ago
    What’s The Oldest City In The US?
    IFLScience3 days ago
    South Carolina inmate utters just one final word before dying by lethal injection in state’s first execution in 13 years
    New York Post9 days ago
    Kobe Bryant’s oldest daughter Natalia shows off smooth dance moves
    The Athlete Lifestyle On SI1 day ago
    John Daly's Florida Home Destroyed by Hurricane Helene
    Arkansas Razorbacks On SI2 days ago
    Livvy Dunne wears Paul Skenes-themed boots as she watches boyfriend dominate Yankees
    New York Post1 day ago
    Nick Saban Predicts Winner of Georgia-Alabama in Week 5
    Athlon Sports2 days ago
    Weather Channel Legend Jim Cantore 'Heartbroken' Over Viral Hurricane Helene Photo
    The Spun1 day ago
    Recalling 'Jeffersons' Star Zara Frances Cully ('Mother Jefferson'): 46 Years After Her Tragic Death
    Herbie J Pilato3 days ago
    Kyler Murray transferred to Oklahoma after profanity-laced argument with ex-Texas A&M OC Jake Spavital
    247Sports2 days ago
    Ole Miss’ Fake Injuries Infuriate College Football Fans Despite Lane Kiffin’s Plea For Rule Change
    BroBible1 day ago
    Which Auburn players had the highest and lowest Pro Football Focus grades vs. Oklahoma
    AL.com23 hours ago
    U.S. Marshals Arrest Over 3,400 fugitives in Operation North Star
    WKBN3 days ago
    Donald Trump at Alabama-Georgia game draws cheers at Bryant-Denny Stadium: Latest updates
    AL.com1 day ago
    In Memory of TV Star Meshach Taylor ('Designing Women'): 10 Years After His Tragic Death From Cancer
    Herbie J Pilato28 days ago
    Caitlin Clark question has veteran reporter in hot water
    Larry Brown Sports2 days ago
    Trump ridiculed after spending time in Georgia and proclaiming 'great day in Louisiana!'
    Raw Story5 days ago
    Giannis Antetokounmpo Reveals That He's Officially Married to Mariah Riddlesprigger: 'We've Become One'
    Complex4 days ago
    24 Nests Confirmed: Record-Breaking Year for Smallest, Rarest Sea Turtle in Florida
    Uncovering Florida16 days ago
    Alabama students say campus blocked anti-Trump rally ahead of candidate’s visit
    AL.com4 days ago
    Alabama Supreme Court dismisses racial discrimination appeal from bar Darius Miles visited before shooting
    AL.com3 days ago
    Former Auburn tight end in line to make his NFL debut on Sunday
    AL.com1 day ago
    Nick Saban’s reaction to Alabama’s big lead over Georgia goes viral
    AL.com1 day ago
    New York Knicks waive former first-round pick from Auburn
    AL.com1 day ago
    Social Media Detectives Believe They’ve Uncovered The Exact Moment When Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence Cursed Himself And Triggered His Own Downfall
    Total Pro Sports2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy