Akutan’s seafood plants are busy, and Trident Seafoods is hiring for key roles that keep production moving. If you’ve worked seasons in Alaska before, these could be strong next-step jobs.

Employer: Trident Seafoods

Trident Seafoods Location: Akutan, AK

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support the surimi line by prepping fish, running and cleaning equipment, and checking product quality. This role is for current or returning Trident workers who’ve held a Surimi Seafood Processor I job in the last year and can handle cold, physical work (lifting up to 50 lbs).

Employer: Trident Seafoods

Trident Seafoods Location: Akutan, AK

Type: Internship / Seasonal skilled processor

Salary: Not listed

A skilled production role working two or more lines in the plant, helping lead daily processing and sometimes training new hires. You’ll need at least one year of food/seafood processing experience and prior time in a Trident Key II role, plus the stamina for long hours on your feet in a loud, wet, cold environment.

Employer: Trident Seafoods

Trident Seafoods Location: Akutan, AK

Type: Internship / Seasonal lead

Salary: Not listed

Lead the food safety and quality (FSQA) team on the line—overseeing checks, paperwork, and HACCP documentation to keep products on spec. Good fit if you have a high school diploma or GED, some QA or industry experience, and are ready to supervise techs while working in a loud, cold plant.

If one of these sounds right, click through, check the full details, and apply soon so you’re in the mix for the next season.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.