Akron has some solid office and front desk roles right now, especially in healthcare. Good fit if you like helping people, staying organized, and working with a steady team.

Employer: Akron Children's

Akron Children's Location: Akron, OH (Onsite)

Type: Part-time internship, 32 hours bi-weekly, 8:00 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Salary: Not listed

This role is all about welcoming patients, preparing visits, handling check-in/check-out, and taking co-pays. Good entry point if you have a high school diploma, basic office skills, and want experience in a hospital setting.

Employer: Akron Children's

Akron Children's Location: Akron, OH (Onsite)

Type: Part-time, 28 hours/week, Monday–Friday between 7:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m.

Salary: Not listed

Similar front desk work but in Rehab Services: scheduling, co-pays, phones, and general office tasks. Great if you want steady weekday hours and experience in a busy outpatient setting.

Employer: Famous Supply

Location: Akron, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll answer phones, support the sales team, process credit card payments, and handle filing and office tasks. Comes with solid benefits like health, vision, dental, PTO, 401(k) match, bonuses, and growth opportunities.

Employer: Cleveland Clinic Akron General Hospital

Location: Akron, OH (Onsite)

Type: Part-time, 3:00 p.m. – 11:30 p.m., every other weekend & holiday

Salary: Not listed (pay discussed during hiring)

You’ll be the first point of contact for patients: registering, scheduling, checking insurance and benefits, and taking payments. Good fit if you have strong customer service skills and want a hospital role with evening hours.

Employer: Crystal Arthritis Center

Location: Akron, OH (In person)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $15.00 – $17.00 per hour, based on medical office experience

Busy rheumatology office looking for a friendly face to check in patients, verify insurance, collect copays, answer phones, and schedule visits. Perks include medical & dental insurance, 401(k), PTO, paid holidays, free parking, and free lunches most days.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—sometimes the details make it a great fit.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.