Akron’s sales and marketing scene is busy right now, with options from entry-level event work to seasoned finance and real estate roles. Here are several solid openings you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: JPMorganChase

JPMorganChase Location: Akron, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (competitive pay + potential commissions and incentives)

Work with a high-energy home lending team helping clients reach their homeownership goals. This role is ideal if you have 3+ years in mortgage lending/sales, know FHA/VA/FNMA/FHLMC guidelines, and want to coach branch staff while growing your own book of business.

Employer: Ferguson

Location: Akron, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: $18.71–$29.92 per hour (starting at $23/hr , bonus eligible)

(starting at , bonus eligible) Schedule: Monday–Friday, 7:00 AM–4:00 PM

Mix of inside sales, customer support, and light warehouse/yard work in the waterworks space. Good fit if you like a steady weekday schedule, target-driven sales, and working closely with outside reps and customers on bids and project quotes.

Employer: Expert Real Estate Group

Location: Akron, OH (Northeast Ohio market)

Type: Not stated (likely full-time, commission-based)

Not stated (likely full-time, commission-based) Compensation: $35,000–$90,000 yearly

Guide buyers through the entire home-buying process—from first contact and showings to contracts and negotiations. Great if you’re people-focused, driven, and interested in Northeast Ohio real estate, with some sales or real estate experience.

Employer: Joyce Windows, Sunrooms & Baths

Location: Akron, OH

Type: Part-time

Pay: $17/hour base + uncapped performance bonuses (average $20–$25/hour)

Be the face of a long-time local remodeling brand at events, festivals, and retail spots. Perfect if you’re outgoing, love talking to people, and want flexible evening/weekend hours while earning extra money from booked leads.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the links and apply anyway—momentum matters, and you can always keep looking while interviews are in motion.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.