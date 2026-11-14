undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Akron
📢 Akron adds housing code database, new court docket by 2027
13 days ago
📢 Akron launches housing code database, new court docket coming
Akron is rolling out several big housing changes based on ideas from the Unify Akron Civic Assembly:
- A dedicated housing docket in Akron Municipal Court is planned to start in the first quarter of 2027. It will handle evictions, landlord‑tenant disputes, and unsafe living conditions, with a new magistrate focused only on housing cases.
- A public online housing code violations database is live now so residents, renters, homebuyers, realtors, and property owners can look up housing code issues.
- The City is bringing back administrative “Commissioner Hearings” to deal with unresolved housing code violations and hold negligent property owners accountable before cases go to court.
Other updates:
- New criminal history protections in housing are being drafted after voters passed Issue 12; City Council must adopt the law by March 3, 2027.
- The first tiny home community in East Akron is under construction, with $250,000 from the City for 10 homes for veterans.
- Council approved major zoning reforms to make it easier to build on vacant lots and reinvest in existing homes.
- The Akron Dreams program offers up to $7,500 in down payment help for eligible first‑time homebuyers.
The City plans another housing progress update in May 2027.
More Info: Mayor Malik Announces Plans for Dedicated Housing ...
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.