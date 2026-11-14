📢 Akron launches housing code database, new court docket coming

Akron is rolling out several big housing changes based on ideas from the Unify Akron Civic Assembly:

A dedicated housing docket in Akron Municipal Court is planned to start in the first quarter of 2027 . It will handle evictions, landlord‑tenant disputes, and unsafe living conditions , with a new magistrate focused only on housing cases.

in is planned to start in the . It will handle , with a new magistrate focused only on housing cases. A public online housing code violations database is live now so residents, renters, homebuyers, realtors, and property owners can look up housing code issues.

is so can look up housing code issues. The City is bringing back administrative “Commissioner Hearings” to deal with unresolved housing code violations and hold negligent property owners accountable before cases go to court.

Other updates:

New criminal history protections in housing are being drafted after voters passed Issue 12 ; City Council must adopt the law by March 3, 2027 .

are being drafted after voters passed ; City Council must adopt the law by . The first tiny home community in East Akron is under construction, with $250,000 from the City for 10 homes for veterans.

in is under construction, with from the City for for veterans. Council approved major zoning reforms to make it easier to build on vacant lots and reinvest in existing homes.

to make it easier to build on vacant lots and reinvest in existing homes. The Akron Dreams program offers up to $7,500 in down payment help for eligible first‑time homebuyers.

The City plans another housing progress update in May 2027.