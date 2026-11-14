Akron’s transportation scene is busy right now, with options from medical rides to regional CDL routes. If you like being on the road, there’s a mix of local and higher‑paying regional work here.

Employer: LifeCare Medical Services, Inc

LifeCare Medical Services, Inc Location: Akron, OH

Type: Full-time & Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Drive patients to doctor visits, therapy, and other medical appointments in a wheelchair van. Good fit if you’re personable, calm, and like helping people, and you’re okay with basic vehicle checks and keeping simple transport logs.

Employer: Commercial Carpet Logistics (CCL)

Location: Akron, OH (home terminal: 708 Killian Rd)

(home terminal: 708 Killian Rd) Type: Full-time, local

Salary: $28/hour, weekly pay

Day‑cab work hauling carpet and flooring to commercial warehouses, home every day, Monday–Friday, 8–12 hour shifts between 6am–6pm. Comes with health insurance, PTO, 401(k) with match, paid holidays, and safety bonuses.

Employer: State of Ohio – ODOT District 4

Location: 2088 South Arlington St, Akron, OH 44306

Type: Permanent, Full-time (Classified, Union – OCSEA)

Salary: $24.27/hour

Hands‑on role installing, maintaining, and repairing traffic signals and highway lighting. Good for someone with 12+ months of electrical training/experience, a valid driver’s license, and willingness to get a Class B CDL within 12 months; includes state benefits, paid leave, and retirement options.

Employer: Overhaul Carriers Ltd.

Location: Akron, OH (regional: IN, MI, IL, OH, WI)

Type: Full-time, regional CDL A

Salary: $1,900–$2,200 per week + $2,500 sign‑on bonus

Run regional freight with about 1,100 miles per week, out 5 days, home 2 days (days off Tues/Wed or Wed/Thurs). You’ll unload with a powered pallet jack (training provided) and get health, dental, and vision benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—transportation hiring in Akron tends to move fast, and getting your name in early helps.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.