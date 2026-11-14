Akron’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with options for both seasoned pros and people just starting out. Here are several solid openings and paid training paths around town.

Employer: Akron Children’s Hospital (Children's Hospital Medical Center of Akron)

Akron Children’s Hospital (Children's Hospital Medical Center of Akron) Location: Akron, OH

Type: Full-time, onsite

Salary: Not listed

This pediatric ICU role is all about family-centered care and close, ongoing relationships with patients. BSN (or plan to get it within 5 years) and an Ohio RN license are required, with strong support for career growth, education assistance, and nurse residency programs.

Employer: ALOIS Healthcare

Location: Akron, OH

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 10-hr nights

Estimated Pay: $2,287 per week

Great if you want strong weekly pay and stipends as a traveling Rad Tech (X-ray/CT). ALOIS focuses on high pay, housing and cost-of-living stipends, plus options for bonuses and continuing education.

Employer: North East Ambulance Service

Location: Akron, OH

Type: Paid training program

Future Salary After Hire: ~$34,185–$49,740/year (depending on shift/schedule at sister companies)

Six-week paid accelerated EMT class, Monday–Friday, 8am–5pm, plus clinical and ride time. You’re paid while in class, then can move into EMT roles after passing the National Registry exam; next class starts September 2026.

Employer: LifeCare Medical Services, Inc (J&C Ambulance Services)

Location: Akron, OH

Type: Paid training program

Future Salary After Hire: ~$34,185–$49,740/year (depending on shift/schedule at sister companies)

Another paid 6-week EMT apprenticeship, same schedule: Monday–Friday, 8am–5pm with clinical and ride time. You’re paid during class and can be hired by sister companies after passing the National Registry exam; next class starts September 2026.

Employer: Stark Summit Ambulance (J&C Ambulance Services)

Location: Akron, OH

Type: Paid training program

Future Salary After Hire: ~$34,185–$49,740/year (depending on shift/schedule at sister companies)

Same paid 6-week accelerated EMT course, Monday–Friday, 8am–5pm, with clinical and ride time. Designed to prep you for the National Registry exam and quick hire into EMT roles; next class starts September 2026.

Employer: Cleveland Clinic – Akron General, Bath Health & Wellness Center

Location: Akron, OH

Type: Full-time (8:30am–5:00pm, Sat rotation every 3 weeks 8:00am–12:00pm)

(8:30am–5:00pm, Sat rotation every 3 weeks 8:00am–12:00pm) Pay Range: $17.95–$25.50/hour + $2,500 sign-on bonus

Good fit if you like patient interaction and lab work with a stable daytime schedule. You’ll handle blood draws, labeling, and specimen processing for one of the most respected health systems in the country.

Employer: Voca Healthcare

Location: Akron, OH

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 10-hr nights

Estimated Pay: $2,227 per week

Travel X-ray role with strong benefits starting the first of the month after you start (medical, dental, vision, 401k, bonuses). Ideal if you have ~2 years of experience and want a recruiter-backed, travel-first culture.

Employer: Uniti Med

Location: Akron, OH

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 36 hrs/week, 12-hr nights

Estimated Pay: $1,625 per week

Slightly shorter workweek with 12-hour nights and Day 1 insurance (medical, dental, vision). Comes with license reimbursement, travel discounts, and a dedicated recruiter.

Employer: AHS Staffing

Location: Akron, OH

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, nights

Estimated Pay: $2,064.60 per week

Includes weekly wages plus housing and meals per diem, with options for private housing or an allowance. You also get medical, dental, vision, pet insurance, 401(k) with match, and referral bonuses up to $1,000.

Employer: Aequor, Allied Division

Location: Akron, OH

Type: Travel, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 10-hr shifts

Estimated Pay: $2,071 per week

Another strong-paying travel X-ray/Rad Tech contract with 10-hour shifts. Good option if you want to compare packages and pick the best mix of pay and schedule.

Employer: Host Healthcare, Inc.

Location: Akron, OH

Type: Local contract, 13 weeks, 40 hrs/week, 10-hr nights

Pay: $43–$47 per hour

Perfect if you’re local and want contract-level pay without full travel. Comes with day-one medical, 401(k) match, housing support, and a long list of extra benefits (loan reimbursement, CE, pet insurance, and more).

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while spots are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.