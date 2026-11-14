Akron has a steady flow of education jobs right now, from early childhood centers to public schools. If you like working with kids, there are several solid options to check out.

Employer: Akron Public Schools

Akron Public Schools Location: Akron, OH

Type: Full-time, 190 days

Salary: Starting at $48,967.10

Apply by: October 17, 2026 (posting opens September 18, 2026)

Work directly with students who need extra support in a multi-cultural school setting. You’ll write and follow IEPs, adjust classroom supports, and collaborate closely with other teachers and staff in a union, STRS-eligible role.

Employer: Wonder World Child Development Center

Wonder World Child Development Center Location: Akron, OH

Type: In-person, hours vary by age group

In-person, hours vary by age group Salary: $11.50 – $16.00 per hour (based on education & experience)

Hiring teachers for infant through school-age kids, with set weekday schedules (school-age afternoons; infant–preschool full days). Good fit if you have a CDA or higher (or are willing to get one), at least 2+ years early childhood experience, and want PTO, employee discount, and professional development support.

Employer: JewishAkron – Mandel Early Childhood Enrichment Center

Location: Akron, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Pay based on experience

Full-time older infant float teacher (12–24 months) in an award-winning early childhood center. You’ll move between classrooms, support lead teachers, and help with play-based, language-rich learning, with benefits like PTO, sick days, health benefits after 30 days, 403(b), and free membership with pool and fitness access.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be more qualified than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.