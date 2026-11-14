Akron’s trades scene is busy right now, with steady work in both public and private sectors. Here are a few strong options if you like hands-on work and job stability.

Employer: The University of Akron

The University of Akron Location: Akron, OH

Type: Full-time, union (CWA)

Pay: $22.38/hr, $23.07/hr after one year + full benefits, pension & PTO

Schedule: Mon–Fri, 7:00am–3:30pm, weekends off

Campus-based role doing installs, maintenance, and repairs on electrical systems across university buildings. Comes with a state pension (14% employer contribution), low-cost health/dental/vision, 11 paid holidays, paid parental leave, and tuition remission for you and dependents.

Employer: Miller's Rental and Sales (Miller’s Home Access)

Location: Akron, OH (projects throughout Ohio)

Type: Contract / subcontract

Pay: $1 – $4,000 per week (job-by-job)

Family-owned company (since 1949) looking for experienced subs for bathroom remodels, tile, flooring, and doorway/header work on accessibility projects. Good fit if you already run your own crew, carry liability insurance, and want ongoing project referrals with Medicaid waiver and private-pay clients.

Employer: City of Akron

Location: Akron, OH

Type: Full-time, classified civil service

Pay: Not listed (competitive exam position)

City role doing brick, block, stone, and concrete work on curbs, walls, manholes, junction boxes, and more; also operates heavy trucks for snow and ice control. Requires 3+ years paid masonry experience (or mix of training/experience) and ability to get an Ohio Class B CDL; hiring is through a competitive exam with education/experience credit.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—requirements are often more flexible than they sound.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.