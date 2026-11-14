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Akron
🛒 Akron Customer Service Jobs – Multiple Local Openings
12 days ago
Akron’s retail and customer service scene is busy right now, with options from mall fashion to grocery leadership. Here are a few solid picks if you like working with people.
Brand Representative – Stock Associate (6 am availability)
- Employer: Altar'd State / Stand Out For Good, Inc.
- Location: Summit Mall – Akron, OH
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
This role mixes early-morning stock work with helping guests on the sales floor in a women’s fashion store known for giving back. Good fit if you like styling outfits, keeping things organized, and don’t mind early shifts, nights, and weekends.
Night Crew Team Leader
- Employer: Giant Eagle, Inc.
- Location: Akron, OH
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Oversee the overnight team in departments like Center Store, Produce, Bakery, and Meat. You’ll lead and train team members, handle scheduling and safety, and keep the store running smoothly at night—great if you have retail experience and want a step into leadership.
Customer Service Representative
- Employer: APEX COMMUNICATIONS
- Location: Akron, OH (in person)
- Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday
- Pay: $700–$750 per week
Entry-level customer service role with full-time hours and hands-on training. Ideal if you’re outgoing, want to build communication and sales skills, and are looking for a steady weekday schedule.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has more openings nearby.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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