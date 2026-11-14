Akron’s retail and customer service scene is busy right now, with options from mall fashion to grocery leadership. Here are a few solid picks if you like working with people.

Employer: Altar'd State / Stand Out For Good, Inc.

Altar'd State / Location: Summit Mall – Akron, OH

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

This role mixes early-morning stock work with helping guests on the sales floor in a women’s fashion store known for giving back. Good fit if you like styling outfits, keeping things organized, and don’t mind early shifts, nights, and weekends.

Employer: Giant Eagle, Inc.

Location: Akron, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Oversee the overnight team in departments like Center Store, Produce, Bakery, and Meat. You’ll lead and train team members, handle scheduling and safety, and keep the store running smoothly at night—great if you have retail experience and want a step into leadership.

Employer: APEX COMMUNICATIONS

Location: Akron, OH (in person)

Type: Full-time, Monday–Friday

Pay: $700–$750 per week

Entry-level customer service role with full-time hours and hands-on training. Ideal if you’re outgoing, want to build communication and sales skills, and are looking for a steady weekday schedule.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—each employer often has more openings nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.