Akron neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week. If you’re nearby, these could be great finds for your home or workshop.

Item: Snow-flocked artificial Christmas tree

Condition: Not stated (artificial, reusable)

Location: Timber Top, Akron, OH

Category: Home decor and accessories

Source: nextdoor.com

A beautiful snow-flocked artificial Christmas tree, great for holiday decorating without the mess of real needles. Perfect if you want a cozy winter look in your living room or entryway.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Set of 3 under-counter or workshop lights

Condition: Perfect working condition; all bulbs work

Location: Near Sourek Trail & Sand Run, Akron, OH

Category: Appliances

Source: nextdoor.com

This set of three lights can be used together under a counter or in a shop, or separated and used one by one. Each fixture has a receptacle to plug in an appliance, so they’re handy for workspaces, laundry rooms, or garages. The poster notes they are ready to go. They’re free, and the owner mentions an optional $10 donation to the Humane Society of Summit County if you’d like to give.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in Akron tend to go fast, so if something looks useful to you, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.