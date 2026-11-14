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🎁 Freebies Up for Grabs in Akron Right Now
Akron neighbors are giving away some handy free items this week. If you’re nearby, these could be great finds for your home or workshop.
Snow-Flocked Artificial Christmas Tree
Item: Snow-flocked artificial Christmas tree
Condition: Not stated (artificial, reusable)
Location: Timber Top, Akron, OH
Category: Home decor and accessories
Source: nextdoor.com
A beautiful snow-flocked artificial Christmas tree, great for holiday decorating without the mess of real needles. Perfect if you want a cozy winter look in your living room or entryway.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Set of 3 Under-counter or Shop Lights
Item: Set of 3 under-counter or workshop lights
Condition: Perfect working condition; all bulbs work
Location: Near Sourek Trail & Sand Run, Akron, OH
Category: Appliances
Source: nextdoor.com
This set of three lights can be used together under a counter or in a shop, or separated and used one by one. Each fixture has a receptacle to plug in an appliance, so they’re handy for workspaces, laundry rooms, or garages. The poster notes they are ready to go. They’re free, and the owner mentions an optional $10 donation to the Humane Society of Summit County if you’d like to give.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items in Akron tend to go fast, so if something looks useful to you, check the listing and message the poster as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.