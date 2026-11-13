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Summit County
2026 Groundwork Gathering Award Winners Named
8 days ago
The Development Finance Authority of Summit County has announced the winners of its 2026 Groundwork Gathering Awards, honoring local groups that support community and economic growth in the region. Award winners are: Truly Reaching You (Nonprofit Community Champion), Kingdom Construction & Builders (Growth Accelerator), Ilić Café (On the Rise), Stakes Manufacturing LLC (Visionary Project), and Nazareth Housing Development Corporation (The Groundwork Award).
This content is adapted from materials provided by Development Finance Authority of Summit County
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