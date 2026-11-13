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Akron
🔧 Akron, OH Building & Grounds Jobs with Multiple Openings
10 days ago
Akron’s property and cleaning crews are hiring, with solid hourly pay and steady full-time hours. If you like hands-on work and staying active, these roles are worth a look.
Make Ready Technician – Apartment Maintenance
- Employer: GHC Living
- Location: Akron & Northeast Ohio (travel between properties)
- Pay: $22.00–$24.00 per hour
- Type: Full-time
This floating role focuses on turning vacant apartments into clean, move-in-ready homes. You’ll do painting, drywall, basic plumbing and electrical, and appliance work, with health, dental, vision, and PTO included.
Maintenance Technician
- Employer: GHC Living
- Location: Akron, OH area (on the road between properties)
- Pay: $23.00–$25.00 per hour
- Type: Full-time
Handle day-to-day repairs, work orders, and unit turns across residential communities. This role offers variety, chances to use broad maintenance skills (HVAC a plus), and health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, holidays, and training.
Maintenance Technician – 2 Apartment Sites
- Employer: GLR Companies
- Location: Waterside Estates (Canal Fulton) & Brittain Road (Akron)
- Pay: $20.00–$23.00 per hour
- Type: Full-time
Split your time between two communities handling service requests, unit turns, and general repairs, plus some grounds and snow work. Comes with health, dental, vision, PTO, and room to grow.
Custodian / Building Maintenance
- Employer: Not listed
- Location: Akron, OH
- Pay: From $15.00 per hour
- Type: Full-time
Keep a busy building clean and safe by caring for floors, restrooms, windows, trash, events, and outdoor walkways. Day shift (Mon–Fri, 7:30 a.m.–4 p.m.) with health, vision, dental, 401(k) with match, PTO, and more.
Cleaning Support Tech – Evening Floater
- Employer: Clean Team, Inc.
- Location: Akron, OH 44312 (multiple sites)
- Schedule: 3:00 p.m.–11:00 p.m., days vary
- Type: Full-time
Travel between customer sites to cover open cleaning shifts and help teams finish work. Good fit if you like variety, can adapt to new buildings, and have reliable transportation.
Evening Cleaning Lead
- Employer: Clean Team, Inc.
- Location: Greater Akron Area 44312 (multiple sites)
- Schedule: Monday–Friday, 4:00 p.m.–12:00 a.m.
- Type: Full-time
Lead evening cleaning crews while working alongside them, checking quality, training new staff, and handling basic site communication. Great next step if you have commercial cleaning experience and want a bit of leadership.
If one of these fits your skills or schedule, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while it’s fresh.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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