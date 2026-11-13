Akron’s property and cleaning crews are hiring, with solid hourly pay and steady full-time hours. If you like hands-on work and staying active, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: GHC Living

GHC Living Location: Akron & Northeast Ohio (travel between properties)

Pay: $22.00–$24.00 per hour

Type: Full-time

This floating role focuses on turning vacant apartments into clean, move-in-ready homes. You’ll do painting, drywall, basic plumbing and electrical, and appliance work, with health, dental, vision, and PTO included.

Employer: GHC Living

GHC Living Location: Akron, OH area (on the road between properties)

Pay: $23.00–$25.00 per hour

Type: Full-time

Handle day-to-day repairs, work orders, and unit turns across residential communities. This role offers variety, chances to use broad maintenance skills (HVAC a plus), and health, dental, vision, 401(k), PTO, holidays, and training.

Employer: GLR Companies

GLR Companies Location: Waterside Estates (Canal Fulton) & Brittain Road (Akron)

Pay: $20.00–$23.00 per hour

Type: Full-time

Split your time between two communities handling service requests, unit turns, and general repairs, plus some grounds and snow work. Comes with health, dental, vision, PTO, and room to grow.

Employer: Not listed

Not listed Location: Akron, OH

Pay: From $15.00 per hour

Type: Full-time

Keep a busy building clean and safe by caring for floors, restrooms, windows, trash, events, and outdoor walkways. Day shift (Mon–Fri, 7:30 a.m.–4 p.m.) with health, vision, dental, 401(k) with match, PTO, and more.

Employer: Clean Team, Inc.

Location: Akron, OH 44312 (multiple sites)

Schedule: 3:00 p.m.–11:00 p.m., days vary

Type: Full-time

Travel between customer sites to cover open cleaning shifts and help teams finish work. Good fit if you like variety, can adapt to new buildings, and have reliable transportation.

Employer: Clean Team, Inc.

Location: Greater Akron Area 44312 (multiple sites)

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 4:00 p.m.–12:00 a.m.

Type: Full-time

Lead evening cleaning crews while working alongside them, checking quality, training new staff, and handling basic site communication. Great next step if you have commercial cleaning experience and want a bit of leadership.

If one of these fits your skills or schedule, click through, skim the details, and send in an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.