Akron’s transportation scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you like the open road or working around aircraft. Here are a couple of strong picks hiring in and around Akron, OH.

Employer: The J.M. Smucker Co.

The J.M. Smucker Co. Location: Green, OH (near Akron/Canton airport)

(near Akron/Canton airport) Type: Full-time, 100% onsite

Salary: Not listed

Work on two Falcon jets in a corporate aviation setting, doing pre- and post-flight checks, routine maintenance, and solving abnormal aircraft issues. Great fit if you have 2+ years on high-performance turbine aircraft and an FAA A&P license, and want steady, safety-focused work close to home.

Employer: Performance Food Group Customized Distribution

Location: Akron, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: $1,600 weekly training pay guarantee (paid bi-weekly), average $90,000+ annually, $10,000 sign-on bonus (terms apply)

Entry-level CDL A role with paid training, newer trucks, and routes that can be team or solo, 4–5 days a week, with some home-daily options. Comes with Day 1 health benefits, 401(k) match, stock purchase plan, PTO, and steady work delivering to major restaurant chains.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and check back—transportation jobs in Akron move fast and new ones pop up often.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.