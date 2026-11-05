Reverse raffle night to benefit pet rescue

One of A Kind Pet Rescue will host an adults-only reverse raffle night on December 11, 2026 at FOE 2223 North Canton Eagles, 6979 Sunset Strip Ave. NW, North Canton, Ohio 44720, with a top prize of up to $2,000 plus Bingo, Lucky 7, a 50/50 raffle, Side Boards, and a live auction that includes a trip to Belize. Ticket sales end on October 31, 2026, and every ticket helps support the rescue’s work to save cats and dogs in danger. For tickets, email marketingdirector@oneofakindpets.com.

This content is adapted from materials provided by One of A Kind Pet Rescue