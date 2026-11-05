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Akron

Three-year-old dog Mable available for adoption

7 days ago
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One of A Kind Pet Rescue in Akron is offering Mable, a three-year-old small “pocket Pittie,” for adoption. She was brought in from a crowded shelter and is now available at 1929 W. Market St., Akron, OH.

This content is adapted from materials provided by One of A Kind Pet Rescue

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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