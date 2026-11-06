👔 Akron executive & management: several leadership roles hiring now

Akron has some solid leadership roles open right now, from public service to hands-on operations. If you’ve got management experience, this is a good moment to look.

Employer: ESPO Corporation (for a utility client)

ESPO Corporation (for a utility client) Location: Akron, OH 44308 (or Reading, PA / Morristown, NJ / Greensburg, PA)

(or Reading, PA / Morristown, NJ / Greensburg, PA) Type: 12‑month contract-to-hire

Salary: Not listed

Lead early-stage planning for large 34.5kV–500kV transmission and substation projects, taking them to about 30% design before handoff. Great fit if you have an engineering/utility background, can manage complex capital projects, and like cross‑functional leadership and project controls.

Employer: State of Ohio – Job & Family Services, Office of Workforce Development

Location: Akron, OH (headquartered in an ODJFS facility in Columbus, Akron, or Dayton)

(headquartered in an ODJFS facility in Columbus, Akron, or Dayton) Type: Full-time, permanent

Salary: $44.38/hour (Step 1, with step increases over time)

Run and grow the Ohio Career Launch program, coordinating workforce and family assistance efforts across the state. Good for someone with government or HR program experience who enjoys policy, stakeholder coordination, and some monthly travel for trainings and meetings.

Employer: Clean Team, Inc.

Location: Akron, OH (Greater Cleveland, Akron, Lorain & Youngstown markets)

(Greater Cleveland, Akron, Lorain & Youngstown markets) Type: Full-time, second shift (approx. 2:00 PM – 10:00 PM)

Salary: Competitive, not listed

Oversee daily branch operations, lead area and site managers, and keep customer locations fully staffed and running smoothly. Ideal if you’re a hands‑on leader with operations or service‑industry management experience who doesn’t mind evenings and likes building strong customer relationships.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.