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Lakewood
Autumn Harvest fundraiser in Lakewood Nov. 15
4 days ago
The Nehemiah Mission will hold its Autumn Harvest fundraiser on November 15 from 4–6 p.m. in Lakewood to support transitional housing for international newcomers, Bread on Bridge, the Matilde Davila emergency pantry, and other programs. More information: https://t.co/TMX65LfrCD
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