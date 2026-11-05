🍽️ Akron Food & Hospitality Jobs: Multiple Openings This Week

Akron’s food scene is busy and hiring. If you like fast-paced shifts, good energy, and working with people, these local spots are worth a look.

Employer: Bar Phoenix

Bar Phoenix Location: Akron, OH (Downtown, in person)

(Downtown, in person) Type: Part-time

Pay: $500 – $1,500 per week

Craft cocktails, chat with guests, and keep the bar running smoothly in a lively setting. Great fit if you already have bartending or mixology experience and want a flexible schedule with busy nights and strong tips.

Employer: Bar Phoenix

Bar Phoenix Location: Akron, OH (Downtown, in person)

(Downtown, in person) Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: $12.50 – $17.50 per hour

Perks: Employee discount

Work a streamlined, modern bar menu where speed and consistency matter. Nights and weekends are required, and it’s a good role if you like busy shifts, clear recipes, and a tight kitchen team.

Employer: Luigi's Restaurant

Location: Akron, OH (In person)

(In person) Type: Full-time or Part-time

Pay: From $15.00 per hour

Join a long-time Akron favorite with a 70-year history of pizza, pasta, and big salads. Fast-paced kitchen work with a focus on quality food, teamwork, and being part of a close, family-style crew.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the details, and send an application while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.