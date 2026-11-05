📋 Several Admin & Clerical Jobs Hiring Now in Akron, OH

Akron has some solid office jobs open right now, from healthcare front desks to data-heavy support roles. If you like organizing details, helping people, and keeping things running smoothly, these are worth a look.

Employer: Greenleaf Family Center

Greenleaf Family Center Location: Akron, OH (in person)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $14.00/hour

Benefits: 401(k), health, dental, vision, life insurance, PTO, flexible schedule

Be the first friendly voice clients hear at Greenleaf Family Center, handling intakes, referrals, and front desk tasks for behavioral health services. Good fit if you have 2+ years intake/scheduling and insurance experience, can stay calm with stressed callers, and want a mission-driven, client-facing role.

Employer: Millennium Capital and Recovery Corporation

Millennium Capital and Recovery Corporation Location: Akron, OH 44311 (hybrid remote)

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $20.00/hour

Benefits: 401(k) with match, health, dental, vision, PTO, parental leave

Support the repossession process by entering and tracking orders, assigning accounts to agents, and keeping detailed logs. Great if you’re strong with data entry, Excel/Word, and deadlines, and want a higher hourly rate with some work-from-home flexibility after training.

Employer: OP Specialty Bracing

OP Specialty Bracing Location: Akron, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: $19.24 – $24.04/hour

Benefits: Medical, dental, vision, life, short/long-term disability, retirement plan, PTO & holidays

Front-desk role in a pediatric orthotics and prosthetics clinic, greeting families, checking patients in/out, handling multi-line phones, and verifying insurance. Ideal if you enjoy working with kids, can multi-task in a fast-paced medical office, and want a job that directly supports children’s care.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each posting has more detail on hours, requirements, and how to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.