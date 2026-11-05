🚚 Akron, OH Supply Chain & Logistics – Multiple Local Openings

Akron’s logistics scene is busy right now, with solid hands-on roles for people who like active work and steady hours. Here are a few strong options hiring right in Akron.

Employer: OGS Industries

Location: Akron, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Full-time shipper role at a manufacturing company, working four 10-hour days (Mon–Thurs, 6:00am–4:30pm) with occasional Friday overtime. You’ll package products to customer specs, build skids, load/unload trucks with a forklift, and stock inventory (steel-toe shoes and forklift skills required).

Employer: Interior Supply Inc.

Location: Akron, OH 44319

Type: Full-time

Pay: From $16.50/hour, overtime eligible, $500 sign-on bonus, monthly performance bonus potential

Hands-on role helping deliver and stock drywall, insulation, and other building materials at customer job sites, Monday–Friday, 6:30am–4:00pm. This is a very physical, outdoor job with regular lifting (up to 100 lbs), plus benefits after 90 days and a path to grow toward a CDL if you want.

Employer: Merriman Care Community

Location: Akron, OH

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Hybrid logistics role inside a healthcare facility, where you’ll schedule patient appointments, manage medical supply inventory, and coordinate transportation for patients and staff. Good fit if you’re organized, like helping people, and want supply-chain-style work in a care setting rather than a warehouse.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and sometimes related roles. Don’t wait too long; local jobs like these tend to fill fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.