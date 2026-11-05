🎓 Akron, OH Education Jobs: Multiple Teaching & Faculty Roles

Akron’s education scene is busy right now, from early childhood support to university‑level teaching. If you’re ready to help students grow, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Total Education Solutions (TES Academy)

Total Education Solutions (TES Academy) Location: Akron, OH (Fairlawn area)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $17.50 – $24.02 per hour

Non-public charter school serving students ages 3–21 with small class sizes and low teacher-to-student ratios. You’ll support teachers in classrooms, clinics, and sometimes in students’ homes, helping kids who need more individualized attention. Includes health, dental, vision, retirement, and PTO.

Employer: Edu-Aids

Location: Akron, OH

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive hourly rate (based on experience)

Teach 3rd grade with a focus on literacy and reading growth. You’ll plan lessons aligned to Ohio standards, use differentiated instruction, and work closely with families and staff. Comes with health, dental, vision insurance and paid time off. Ohio teaching license required; Reading Endorsement strongly preferred.

Employer: The University of Akron – School of Disaster Science and Emergency Services

Location: Akron, OH

Type: Full-time, non-tenure-track

Start: Spring 2027

Spring Teaching Load: 24 credit hours per academic year

Teach advanced cyber forensics courses (digital evidence, mobile forensics, network forensics, incident response) in a growing bachelor’s program. Requires at least a master’s in Cyber Forensics, Cybersecurity, Computer Science, or related field; PhD and industry certifications preferred. Application review begins November 20, 2026.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often schools have related roles or future openings posted nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.