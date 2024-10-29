What's the weather forecast for Halloween? Will Greater Akron set a record high this week?

Things are about to get windy.

And pretty darn warm too.

The National Weather Service says some breezy warm days are ahead leading into Halloween.

Wind gusts as high as 25 miles per hour and higher are expected Tuesday and Wednesday across northern Ohio.

This could also mean an abrupt end to the splash of peak fall colors as the leaves will start to fall in earnest.

Highs on Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the upper 70s.

These unseasonably warm temperatures will flirt with records both days of 77 degrees that date back to 1900.

What's the Halloween night forecast?

There may be more tricks than treats on Halloween.

And costumes that incorporate umbrellas might be in order.

The weather service says rain is likely on Halloween in Greater Akron on Thursday.

Showers are expected between 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. just in time for beggars night in some communities including Tallmadge and Medina

The rain will also usher in cooler temperatures with highs in the 50s on Friday and Saturday and overnight lows in the 30s.

What's the forecast?

Tuesday: A chance of showers, mainly before 8 a.m. Cloudy, then gradually becoming mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Southwest wind 9 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 29 mph. Chance of precipitation is 50%. New precipitation amounts of less than a tenth of an inch possible.

Tuesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. South wind around 11 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 79. Southwest wind 11 to 17 mph, with gusts as high as 28 mph.

Wednesday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 60. South wind around 14 mph.

Thursday: Showers likely after 2 p.m. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. Breezy, with a south wind 17 to 21 mph, with gusts as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Thursday night: Showers, mainly before 2 a.m. Low around 45. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New precipitation amounts between a tenth and quarter of an inch possible.

Friday: A chance of showers before 8am. Partly sunny, with a high near 54. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

Friday night: Mostly clear, with a low around 36.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 57.

Saturday night: Partly cloudy, with a low around 38.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 65.

Sunday night: Showers likely. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 51. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Monday: Showers likely. Cloudy, with a high near 68. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Akron weather hourly

