Man killed in Springfield Twp., woman killed in Summit Lake in separate shootings identified

The Summit County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim shot and killed at a Springfield Township Halloween party on Sunday as Brian Cofer, a 39-year-old man from Akron.

Authorities were called at 12:15 a.m. to the 1400 block of Canton Road for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, they found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound and another with injuries.

Cofer succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. The second victim remains hospitalized with injuries sustained in an assault.

This investigation is ongoing.

The Summit County Medical Examiner's Office also identified the woman found shot in Summit Lake as Marla Carter, a 44-year-old from Akron.

Officers responded to reports of an unknown emergency in the 300 block of East South Street at 11:52 p.m. Officers performed CPR on Carter after finding her unconscious body with apparent gunshot wounds, and she was pronounced dead at the scene at 12:20 a.m. Monday.

Officers discovered shell casings nearby and found a parked car had been struck at least once during a preliminary search of the area.

Authorities are still trying to determine who shot Carter and why.

Cofer and Carter were two of four people killed during shootings over the weekend in Greater Akron.

