    • Akron Beacon Journal

    Man killed in Springfield Twp., woman killed in Summit Lake in separate shootings identified

    By Anthony Thompson, Akron Beacon Journal,

    1 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t8uOz_0wQsMcKx00

    The Summit County Medical Examiner's Office identified the victim shot and killed at a Springfield Township Halloween party on Sunday as Brian Cofer, a 39-year-old man from Akron.

    Authorities were called at 12:15 a.m. to the 1400 block of Canton Road for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, they found a man suffering from an apparent gunshot wound and another with injuries.

    Cofer succumbed to his injuries at the hospital. The second victim remains hospitalized with injuries sustained in an assault.

    This investigation is ongoing.

    Woman found shot in Summit Lake area Sunday identified

    The Summit County Medical Examiner's Office also identified the woman found shot in Summit Lake as Marla Carter, a 44-year-old from Akron.

    Officers responded to reports of an unknown emergency in the 300 block of East South Street at 11:52 p.m. Officers performed CPR on Carter after finding her unconscious body with apparent gunshot wounds, and she was pronounced dead at the scene at 12:20 a.m. Monday.

    Officers discovered shell casings nearby and found a parked car had been struck at least once during a preliminary search of the area.

    Authorities are still trying to determine who shot Carter and why.

    Cofer and Carter were two of four people killed during shootings over the weekend in Greater Akron.

    Violent weekend in Akron: 4 die in weekend shootings in Akron, Springfield Twp. — including 2 at Halloween parties

    Reporter Anthony Thompson can be reached at ajthompson@gannett.com, or on Twitter @athompsonABJ

    This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Man killed in Springfield Twp., woman killed in Summit Lake in separate shootings identified

    Comments / 10

    Add a Comment
    jus real
    4h ago
    Prayers to both of there families as well as the other two that got shot over the weekend
    Unmovable✊🏿
    1d ago
    Condolences to the families and friends. Peace 🕊️ be still.
    View all comments

