Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Akron Beacon Journal

    Letters: Issue 40 in Summit County will protect our children

    By Akron Beacon Journal,

    2 days ago

    I support Issue 40 because its passing will make sure that Summit County Children Services can continue its vital work of ensuring the children of Summit County are loved, nurtured and safe. With one out of 12 children in Summit County being served last year by SCCS, we can’t afford to let this levy fail. We can’t allow the children in our community who need help the most to be let down.

    When a child is in need and is living in an environment of abuse or neglect, it is SCCS staff who are among the first responders to these children. In fact, among first responders, SCCS is the only community organization mandated by law to protect abused, neglected and dependent children.

    The partnership between the Summit County Sheriff’s Office and SCCS keeps children safe in circumstances where there may be law enforcement intervention. I have seen situations of child abuse and neglect firsthand, which is why I know just how important it is that Issue 40 passes on Nov. 5. No child should grow up in an environment of abuse or neglect.

    In the past decade, the number of children in SCCS's custody increased by more than 50% – putting more and more pressure on their staff to provide important services in first-responder situations.

    Voting yes on Issue 40 will allow the levy to provide approximately 60% of the agency’s budget while creating NO additional tax burden on you. Your vote can help SCCS cover the costs of child placements (over $22 million was spent in 2023) and help children in our community get out of these dangerous environments.

    I support Issue 40 because I support the most vulnerable among us: the children of Summit County. Voting on or before Nov. 5 to pass Issue 40 is one of the most important things you can do to help ensure their safety and allow SCCS staff to continue being the first responders to child abuse and neglect in our community.

    Vote for Issue 40 and help SCCS stay committed to the safety, permanency and well-being of all children served.

    Kandy Fatheree, Summit County sheriff

    A note to old-school Republicans

    When I was a kid growing up in a predominantly Republican Medina, I had the impression that the Republican party was mainly composed of straight-laced, no-nonsense folks who understood the business of good government and the value of our democracy.

    Fast-forwarding to today, I wonder where those folks went. I am sure that they would not support the current Republican candidate for president.

    I do understand why white supremacists, homophobes, racists and fascists would vote for him. It does not surprise me that those gullible people who indulge in conspiracy theories love this candidate. I definitely understand why greedy, unscrupulous business people would vote for him. And I am saddened that religious folks are hypocritically willing to ignore his gross lack of morals and humanity because he will support their one issue.

    So yes, birds of a feather will flock together, but if you are an old-school Republican, maybe it’s time to put your foot down, reclaim your party and protect our democracy by declining to support this candidate.

    Tim Fry, Hudson

    The case against Issue 1

    Back in the 2010s, the city of Akron was split among three congressional districts. Living in University Park, I was represented by Tim Ryan, whose constituents were mostly in the Mahoning Valley. If I lived a mile further west, my representative would have been Marcia Fudge, whose constituents were mostly in the Cleveland area.

    However one feels about the process by which redistricting was done after the 2020 Census, it had the unquestioned benefit of bringing all of Akron, indeed all of Summit County, into one congressional district, currently represented by Emilia Sykes.

    Issue 1 threatens this achievement. True, the fine print of the rules for drawing districts built into Issue 1 supports the preservation of “communities of interest” within a single district. But under these rules, Akron, or any other political unit, must “clearly and convincingly demonstrate” to the redistricting commission that its citizens “have broadly shared interests and representational needs that are greater than those of other overlapping communities of interest.” No other group purporting to represent a community of interest bears this same burden of proof.

    It should be glaringly obvious that for a city like Akron, its interests should be defended in Congress by a single person. Money from federal government programs often flows to cities, which are in competition with other cities for these same funds. In endorsing Emilia Sykes for re-election, the Beacon Journal (October 13) wrote “She helped champion the effort to name Akron a polymer tech hub, bookmarking $51 million in federal funds...”.  Would Akron have received these funds if it were still represented in Congress by three different individuals, each of whom saw their Akron constituents as secondary?

    Professor David Niven of the University of Cincinnati is quoted by Jessie Balmert ( Beacon Journal , October 18) as saying, “There’s a real cost to be paid in places that got diced up.” For far too long, that description applied to Akron.

    I broadly support the minimizing of gerrymandering (wholly “banning” the practice is unrealistic), and I would support Issue 1 if its rules for redistricting included a prohibition of splitting cities Akron’s size among congressional districts, as Article XIX of the current law does. But Issue 1 does not provide for this, and hence – not without regret – my vote on Election Day will be against it.

    Bruce Taylor, Akron

    Distorted, convoluted and manipulative

    The dueling political yard signs adorning neighborhoods throughout Ohio say it all: Should one vote yes and "ban" gerrymandering or vote no and "stop" gerrymandering — a choice, it would seem, one might find in a nonsensical children's book by Dr. Seuss.

    After reading the sample ballot, accompanied by 12 pages of editorial and procedural jargon (available at your local library), it all makes complete sense. The Ohio ballot for Issue 1 not only gives you the opportunity to mark YES or NO — as all good ballots should — but also includes from Frank LaRose a convenient guide (right in the ballot language) to help you decide. The ballot, in effect, suggests that you would be crazy to vote yes. How such distorted, convoluted, manipulative wording on a ballot is even legal is beyond me.

    The infamous "snake on the lake" district referenced in the "against" editorial section is the direct result of the political party in power at the time manipulating the maps. YES, they could have "stopped" gerrymandering, but NO, they didn't. Politicians don't voluntarily "stop" a practice that benefits them. It's the fox guarding the hen house. If you agree that we need Citizens Not Politicians to END gerrymandering, vote YES on Issue 1.

    Ric Schwabe, Kent

    Kudos to the elections board

    I am writing to commend the Summit County Board of Elections for its stellar organization during the early voting process. In spite of the line being fairly long on a rainy day, the volunteers and staff who I encountered were knowledgeable, polite and friendly. Everyone from those directing traffic in the parking lot to those pointing voters to the proper lines to the people inside handling our ballots were simply wonderful.

    I was proud to participate in our democracy and to be able to do my civic duty in a safe and efficient environment.  Kudos!

    Kathy Giller, Akron

    This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Letters: Issue 40 in Summit County will protect our children

    Related Search

    Summit CountyChild abuse preventionCommunity supportChild ProtectionAkron Beacon JournalKandy Fatheree

    Comments / 2

    Add a Comment
    br549
    2d ago
    Always a hidden agenda they just can’t write these bills and be clear, cut and dry of the intention
    Fyodor Dostoevsky
    2d ago
    Summit county sherrifs helped judge stormer hide evidence of my child’s abuse. Just fyi.
    View all comments

    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE

    Local News newsLocal News
    Man killed in Springfield Twp., woman killed in Summit Lake in separate shootings identified
    Akron Beacon Journal4 hours ago
    Akron police investigate East Akron shooting that left one dead
    Akron Beacon Journal2 days ago
    1 dead, 2 injured in Akron shooting at Halloween party on Paris Avenue
    Akron Beacon Journal2 days ago
    What's the weather forecast for Halloween? Will Greater Akron set a record high this week?
    Akron Beacon Journal4 hours ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel20 days ago
    Coast Guard Sector San Diego Suspends Capt. James Spitler and Command Master Chief Michael Dioquino
    Alamogordo Conservative Dailylast hour
    Akron-area high school football OHSAA playoff qualifiers, first-round schedule
    Akron Beacon Journal2 days ago
    Akron History Center is beginning to look like a museum
    Akron Beacon Journal6 hours ago
    Opinion: Without migrant gangs on every corner, President Trump's visit to Aurora sure to be weird
    David Heitz19 days ago
    Military Arrests a Person of Interest Suspect for Homicide of Sergeant at Fort Leonard Wood
    Alamogordo Conservative Daily1 day ago
    Marine Sgt. Maj. Charlie Clawson Rank Reduced for Wearing Unauthorized Awards Including Purple Heart
    Alamogordo Conservative Dailylast hour
    Meet The Tiny Chihuahua Abandoned With Her Puppies Now Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    'Screaming' girls reported by residents of Aurora apartments housing migrants
    David Heitz19 hours ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post25 days ago
    Man Killed on Cruise Ship Excursion in The Bahamas, Passenger Facing Charges
    J. Souza4 days ago
    Amendment 3 marijuana issue fires up people on both sides
    Jacksonville Today2 days ago
    ‘Too shameful to acknowledge’: Biden delivers historic apology for Indian boarding schools
    Arizona Luminaria1 day ago
    Vote: Who are the Summit County High School Athletes of the Week for Oct. 21-27?
    Akron Beacon Journal6 hours ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt25 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today12 days ago
    Assaulted by her cellmate in Tucson, a trans woman took the federal prisons to court
    Arizona Luminaria19 days ago
    Suburban League champions Hudson, Highland roll into girls soccer regional semifinals
    Akron Beacon Journal6 hours ago
    Why fall may be the best time for Northeast Ohioans to plant grass seed in their yards
    Akron Beacon Journal6 hours ago
    Parties deploy poll watchers for early voting, election day
    The Current GA3 days ago
    San Bernardino County retailer sells winning $5 Million Scratchers
    The HD Post24 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney7 days ago
    Akron Public Schools employee on leave after 'inappropriate' video posted on social media
    Akron Beacon Journal20 hours ago
    Meet The Sweet & Playful Puppy Looking For Love
    Dianna Carneylast hour
    Chasing off the homeless: SET team despised, revered by Denverites
    David Heitz12 hours ago
    Popular shoe brand permanently laying off 77 SoCal employees
    The HD Post13 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy