Akron Zips quarterbacks Ben Finley, Tahj Bullock play key roles in win vs Eastern Michigan

Two quarterbacks are not often greater than one, but the camaraderie between redshirt juniors Ben Finley and Tahj Bullock has allowed University of Akron football coach Joe Moorhead to rely on both of them for key contributions this season.

Finley threw the game-winning touchdown pass to wide receiver Adrian Norton with 3:59 left in the fourth quarter, and Bullock rushed for two touchdowns in the first half as Akron defeated Mid-American Conference foe Eastern Michigan 25-21 on Saturday night at InfoCision Stadium.

Finley transferred to Akron last offseason after previous stops at Cal (2023) and N.C. State (2020-22). He then won UA's starting QB job in a tight competition with Bullock, a Virginia Tech (2021-22) transfer who played for the Zips last year.

Finley and Bullock have appeared in all eight games this season. They have occasionally taken turns at QB. They also have been on the field at the same time.

“There's got to be mutual respect between both of the guys and understanding of the roles,” Moorhead said. “The second guy's really got to buy in, and Tahj is a phenomenal kid, and he's really, really latched onto it. Now he's seeing a bunch of success with it.”

Bullock's rushing TDs of 3 and 15 yards helped Akron (2-6, 1-3) build an 18-0 halftime advantage against Eastern Michigan (5-3, 2-2).

Although Akron squandered its big advantage and fell behind 21-18 with 7:41 left in the fourth quarter, the Zips fought back. Finley's 21-yard TD pass to Norton gave UA the lead for good. A forced fumble by cornerback Justin Anderson and recovery by safety Paul Lewis III at the Akron 16-yard line with 2:06 remaining and Eastern Michigan's incomplete Hail Mary pass with time expired allowed the Zips to hold on and snap a four-game losing streak.

Each Akron QB played a vital part.

“Off the field now, just how me and Ben are, we're cool definitely, for sure,” Bullock said. “And then the guys around us, the whole team, our resilience is just the bond to push through anything. Being in situations like [Saturday], we just know we've got to rally with each other, and that's really what makes everything just flow.”

Finley went 12-of-23 passing for 122 yards and a TD with an interception. He rushed three times for 15 yards. Bullock went 2-of-3 passing for 36 yards and rushed six times for 17 yards and two TDs.

“We have a strong advantage in the run game when Tahj is in there because he's obviously way bigger than me, and I wish I could run the ball like him,” Finley said. “But I have full confidence when he's out there. It's all about just game plan and matchup, and when we see we have an advantage with Tahj on the field, we're going to stick him out there.

“I run off [the field and to] the sideline feeling totally confident that we're going to get the first down and he's going to have a big run. [Saturday], he had a big throw [for 20 yards]. But, yeah, I love watching him out there, and I love us both being out there at the same time, too. That's fun.”

Bullock's presence as a dual-threat QB can assist in opening up the running game. Against Eastern Michigan, Akron rushed 31 times for 220 net yards (7.1 average). Running backs Jordon Simmons (16 carries, 109 yards, 6.8 average) and Charles Kellom (five carries, 65 yards, 13 average) excelled.

“Of all the things that happened in this game that made me excited and happy and proud is to see the main reason that we had success offensively and our ability to move the ball was running the football,” Moorhead said. “... I challenged the offensive line. And for the past three weeks, they've answered the bell.”

As for the two-QB system, Moorhead used it as Penn State's offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach from 2016-17. Trace McSorley started, but Moorhead sprinkled in Tommy Stevens, too. Friendship and personalities made it possible.

“I see the same type of respect and chemistry between Ben and Tahj,” Moorhead said.

Moorhead explained he had committed to using Finley and Bullock this season no matter which one of them became the starter. Finley has gone 146-of-244 passing (59.8%) for 1,578 yards and eight TDs with eight interceptions. Bullock has gone 19-of-25 passing (76%) for 149 yards without a TD or an interception and rushed for five TDs.

“We practiced the two-QB system the entire fall camp,” Moorhead said. “But they were both clearly communicated to prior because it was an open competition that regardless of whoever won the job, whether Ben was named the starter or Tahj was named the starter, there was going to be a package where both of them were on the field at the same time.

“It ended up that Ben won it, and Tahj's role was part of the Y package because he goes in for the tight end. But, yeah, it was something we communicated at the beginning of camp. They both understood it was an open competition and regardless of who won the job that we were going to run it this season.”

Hey, whatever works, right?

Akron won just two games in each of Moorhead's first two seasons in charge of the Zips. Now in Moorhead's third season at the helm, UA has two wins with four regular-season games left.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Akron Zips quarterbacks Ben Finley, Tahj Bullock play key roles in win vs Eastern Michigan