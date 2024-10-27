Open in App
    • Akron Beacon Journal

    Baltimore Ravens vs. Cleveland Browns prediction: Who wins NFL Week 8 matchup?

    By Chris Easterling, Nate Ulrich and Dan Kadar, Akron Beacon Journal,

    2 days ago
    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=24eDn3_0wO3GxIK00

    CLEVELAND — Arguably the Browns most impressive win a year ago came in mid-November, when they went into Baltimore and came back from as much as 15 down to hand the Ravens a stunning last-second loss . It was the pinnacle of an incredible season, and of quarterback Deshaun Watson's Cleveland career .

    Today, the Browns play the Ravens . At least going into the game, that's the only commonality between then and now.

    Well, that and the fact Baltimore is really good , coming in at 5-2. The Browns , well, not so much at 1-6 and mired in a season-defining five-game losing streak.

    Of course, anything can happen on a Sunday afternoon in the NFL. Although that has rarely been true when it comes to the new Browns started playing the old Browns, where "anything can happen" typically is about the margin of a Ravens win .

    The last three season, though, the two teams have split their six meetings. And the Browns do have the memories of that day in Charm City last November.

    Can it happen again for Cleveland? Here's how the three writers who follow the Browns for us, Chris Easterling , Nate Ulrich and Dan Kadar , view the team's Week 8 home game.

    Browns vs. Ravens prediction: Who wins in NFL Week 8 Sunday afternoon?

    EASTERLING: Jameis Winston is the quarterback and Ken Dorsey is the one calling the plays for the Browns, but they do still have an angry Nick Chubb who seems bent on proving to everyone they buried his career too soon. The problem for the Browns? Lamar Jackson is still the quarterback and John Harbaugh is still the coach of the Ravens, and they've added an angry Derrick Henry who seems bent on proving to everyone they buried his career too soon. RAVENS 27, BROWNS 17

    ULRICH: With the new quarterback-play caller combination of Jameis Winston and Ken Dorsey, will the Browns crack the 20-point threshold for the first time this season? This is a guess they will. The Ravens played on Monday night, so they will face the Browns on a short work week. The timing of Baltimore's previous game gives the Browns an advantage, but the Ravens are a much better team, so they're capable of overcoming it, especially against a mess of an opponent. RAVENS 31, BROWNS 23

    KADAR: Believe it for not at 1-6, but the Browns are heading toward their toughest part of the schedule starting this week against Baltimore. As the Browns slump, the Ravens are flying high on a five-game winning streak. With Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry coming to town, a turnaround isn’t coming in Cleveland. RAVENS 33, BROWNS 14

    Chris Easterling can be reached at ceasterling@thebeaconjournal.com. Read more about the Browns at www.beaconjournal.com/sports/browns. Follow him on X at @ceasterlingABJ

    This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Baltimore Ravens vs. Cleveland Browns prediction: Who wins NFL Week 8 matchup?

