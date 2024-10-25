Open in App
    • Akron Beacon Journal

    How to watch the Cleveland Cavaliers home opener against the Detroit Pistons on TV

    By Ben Leibowitz, Akron Beacon Journal,

    2 days ago

    The Cleveland Cavaliers began their 2024-25 NBA season on the road with a win over the Toronto Raptors on Wednesday . They're now set to play their home opener at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse against the Detroit Pistons and former head coach J.B. Bickerstaff Friday night.

    Broadcasts of Cavs games will look a little different this season, as Bally Sports is no more . Diamond Sports Group announced that it will be rebranded as FanDuel Sports Network as part of "a broad, long-term commercial partnership," according to reporting from USA TODAY. Terms of the naming rights agreement were not disclosed.

    Diamond Sports Group, the largest owner of regional sports networks in the country, filed for bankruptcy in March 2023 .

    For Cavs fans, the channel is now officially known as FanDuel Sports Ohio.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ycK0u_0wLRbhQl00

    Can the Cavs improve to 2-0 against a Detroit team that lost its home opener to the Indiana Pacers?

    Cavs reads: Perpetual motion: Cavaliers coach Kenny Atkinson is 'high energy' hoops addict, Steve Kerr says

    Here's how fans can tune in.

    What channel is the Cavs game on? How to watch Cavaliers home opener vs Detroit Pistons

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GD2qA_0wLRbhQl00

    While fans can no longer turn to Bally Sports, Cavs games will be televised on the rebranded FanDuel Sports Ohio this year. Fans can also tune in via an NBA League Pass subscription (blackout restrictions may apply).

    Tipoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET Friday, Oct. 25.

    What channel is FanDuel Sports Ohio on with DirecTV?

    The rebranded FanDuel Sports Network is channel 660 for DirecTV customers in Ohio.

    Are Cavs games on YouTube TV? Are they on Spectrum?

    The games on FanDuel Sports Ohio will be available to Spectrum cable subscribers. The channel is not available on YouTube TV.

    How can I listen to the Cavs home opener against the Pistons on the radio?

    According to NBA.com , "All preseason, regular season and potential playoff games with play-by-play announcer Tim Alcorn and game analyst Jim Chones will be broadcast on Cavs flagship stations WTAM, Cleveland 1100 AM and 106.9 FM and across the 30-station Cavaliers AudioVerse."

    Who are the Cleveland Cavs TV announcers?

    • John Michael enters his sixth season as the Cavs play-by-play broadcaster.
    • Brad Daugherty will continue his duties as color analyst for Cavs games on FanDuel Sports Network - Ohio.
    • “Mr. Cavalier” Austin Carr begins his 27th season as a TV color analyst for the Cavs. Carr will host the " Cavaliers LIVE " pre- and postgame show. Carr will also join John Michael to provide insight and analysis during select Cavs games this season.
    • Serena Winters begins her fourth season as the sideline reporter for the network’s Cavs telecasts.
    • Cayleigh Griffin returns as the Cavaliers LIVE pre- and postgame show host.
    • Former Cavs guard Daniel "Booby" Gibson will join to co-host Cavaliers LIVE before and after select games this season.

    What happened to Campy Russell on Cavs broadcasts?

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=27funl_0wLRbhQl00

    After spending 18 seasons with the network and providing analysis on the pre- and post-game shows, Campy Russell will take a step back from the broadcast booth this year to focus his full attention on his work with Cavs alumni.

    This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: How to watch the Cleveland Cavaliers home opener against the Detroit Pistons on TV

