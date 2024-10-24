Open in App
    • Akron Beacon Journal

    Nick Chubb a 'little sore' after return but 'great to get out there again' for Browns star

    By Chris Easterling, Akron Beacon Journal,

    1 days ago

    BEREA — Nick Chubb is not one to be melodramatic. So when the Browns running back was asked Wednesday how he felt waking up a day after his first football game in 398 days, he didn't try to oversell it.

    "Little sore," Chubb said. "Little sore, yeah."

    Last Sunday's 21-14 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals was the first time Chubb had played since he suffered a devastating right knee injury in last season's Week 2 loss at the Pittsburgh Steelers. He had spent the previous two-and-a-half weeks ramping up in practice for the moment.

    Still, Chubb admitted there was something a little different about the 11-carry, 22-yard, one-touchdown game than most of the ones in which he's played over his career.

    "I think I did OK," Chubb said. "I haven't played in a year. I think I felt like I haven't played in a year, a little rust here tripping over myself where in the past I could have came out of some things. But, I mean, overall it was just great to get out there again."

    Browns coach Kevin Stefanski and the rest of the offensive coaching staff had a plan going in for Chubb's workload against Cincinnati. That workload included 10 of his 11 carries coming in the first half of the game.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22Ihnj_0wJvoE8v00

    There's expected to be a slight increase Sunday when the Brows play host to the Baltimore Ravens. How much remains a mystery, but no one involved seems concerned about it not being enough.

    Instead, Chubb's teammates are extra motivated to make the second game even better than the return.

    "I'm a guy that really doesn't need too much motivation," said quarterback Jameis Winston, who'll start Sunday in place of the injured Deshaun Watson. "But playing with Nick Chubb, knowing what he's overcame, is very inspiring and what he means to this city and to this football team. I'm going to go out there and give my best for him to excel and be who he is."

    Chubb's never going to be one to get deep into his feelings, his "Players Tribune" piece notwithstanding. However, he did allow himself one moment during Sunday's game to stand above the rest.

    After scoring on a 1-yard run with 56 seconds remaining in the first half, he didn't do the typical Chubb response of just handing the ball to the official. Instead, it went with him back to the bench.

    "I keep 'em every now and then." Chubb said. "But, I mean, that one was special, just the first one back."

    The feeling extended to how Chubb was received by the fans. The response started with a loud ovation when he was the final Browns offensive starter introduced before the game.

    The reaction when Chubb crossed the goal line for the touchdown was one of the loudest in the stadium all season.

    "Yeah, it felt good," Chubb said. "Go out there, play with the guys again. See the love from everyone. It felt good."

    What felt the best for Chubb? It had nothing to do with scoring a touchdown or hearing the fans chant his name again.

    It was the first time Chubb was able to hit one of the Bengals defenders. Or, one of the first times he was able to take a hit from a defender.

    "Yeah, I mean, going out there and getting tackled," Chubb said, "which is what I wanted to feel since I got hurt just with my leg and just the mental part of it is what I wanted to achieve and that's what happened. That's what I did."

    Chris Easterling can be reached at ceasterling@thebeaconjournal.com. Read more about the Browns at www.beaconjournal.com/sports/browns. Follow him on X at @ceasterlingABJ

    This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Nick Chubb a 'little sore' after return but 'great to get out there again' for Browns star

