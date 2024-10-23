Open in App
    • Akron Beacon Journal

    Cleveland Cavaliers injury report, latest updates on Cavs injuries

    By Ryan Lewis and Nate Ulrich, Akron Beacon Journal,

    2 days ago

    After injuries made quite an impact on the Cleveland Cavaliers last season, they will start this NBA season with one starter out for more than a month.

    Max Strus will open the 2024-25 season in street clothes when the Cavs begin their regular season Wednesday in Toronto , tipping off a flurry of games for Cleveland to open the season

    Within the first 11 days, the Cavs will play seven games — four on the road and three at home.

    Here's the latest Cavs injury news:

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DnuOF_0wIOqMY500

    Cavs injury report - Oct. 23 vs. Toronto Raptors

    Starting small forward Max Strus will miss at least six weeks with a sprained right ankle, the team announced Saturday, Oct. 19 .

    Cavs roster vs. Raptors: Cleveland Cavaliers set roster to open 2024-25 season. See the list

    Upcoming Cavs schedule

    • Wed, Oct. 23 - Cavs at Raptors, 7:30
    • Fri, Oct. 25 - Pistons at Cavs, 7:30
    • Sat, Oct 26 - Cavs at Wizards, 7
    • Mon, Oct. 28 - Cavs at Knicks, 7:30
    • Wed, Oct 30 - Lakers at Cavs, 7
    • Fri, Nov. 1 - Magic at Cavs, 7
    • Sat, Nov. 2 - Cavs at Bucks, 8

    Cavs predictions: Projecting the Cavs record and playoff run for the 2024-25 season

    This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Cleveland Cavaliers injury report, latest updates on Cavs injuries

