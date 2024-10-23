Cleveland Cavaliers injury report, latest updates on Cavs injuries

After injuries made quite an impact on the Cleveland Cavaliers last season, they will start this NBA season with one starter out for more than a month.

Max Strus will open the 2024-25 season in street clothes when the Cavs begin their regular season Wednesday in Toronto , tipping off a flurry of games for Cleveland to open the season

Within the first 11 days, the Cavs will play seven games — four on the road and three at home.

Here's the latest Cavs injury news:

Cavs injury report - Oct. 23 vs. Toronto Raptors

Starting small forward Max Strus will miss at least six weeks with a sprained right ankle, the team announced Saturday, Oct. 19 .

Upcoming Cavs schedule

Wed, Oct. 23 - Cavs at Raptors, 7:30

- Cavs at Raptors, 7:30 Fri, Oct. 25 - Pistons at Cavs, 7:30

- Pistons at Cavs, 7:30 Sat, Oct 26 - Cavs at Wizards, 7

- Cavs at Wizards, 7 Mon, Oct. 28 - Cavs at Knicks, 7:30

- Cavs at Knicks, 7:30 Wed, Oct 30 - Lakers at Cavs, 7

- Lakers at Cavs, 7 Fri, Nov. 1 - Magic at Cavs, 7

- Magic at Cavs, 7 Sat, Nov. 2 - Cavs at Bucks, 8

