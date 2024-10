Akron mayor: Taxpayers to foot $4.85 million settlement to Jayland Walker's family

Taxpayers, not an insurance agency, will pay for the city of Akron's $4.85 million settlement to Jayland Walker's family for Walker's police-involved shooting death, Akron Mayor Shammas Malik.

The city is not insured, so the settlement will come in a series of four payments over four years, he said.

"I imagine that this is something that would have strong feelings, across the board," Malik said of settlement details. "This was something that was done to protect the city's financial interests and to settle the claim."

The lawsuit, filed by Walker's family, initially sought $1 million for each bullet that struck Walker.

Malik discussed the Walker family settlement during a press conference Monday about a police use force of incident at Firestone Community Learning Center involving two officers, including one school resource officer, and a student.

City will continue to examine police policies and procedures

Walker's family filed the lawsuit a year after Akron police officers shot Walker 46 times on June 27, 2022, after he fled police during a traffic stop for a burnt-out taillight. While in the car, he fired a gun from his window but was unarmed when fleeing on foot.

As part of the lawsuit, the city said it would prioritize the "ongoing dialogue and engagement between city leaders and the community, including the Walker family, to examine policies and procedures."

One change came in May when Akron Police Chief Brian Harding announced that officers could no longer chase vehicles solely for equipment violations, such as no taillights or cracked windows.

The policy went into effect in mid-April following calls for reform after the police chase that ended in Walker's death. That chase began after he fled a traffic stop for a burned-out taillight.

The city continues to review its use-of-force policies, Malik said at the Monday news conference. This includes all instances of force, including at schools.

Last of three Jayland Walker-related lawsuits settled

This is the last of three federal lawsuits filed in the wake of Walker's death.

In July, the city agreed to reform how the Akron Police Department responds to and treats protesters.

Earlier this year, the city and the University of Akron agreed to pay a combined $767,000 to 26 protesters arrested after Walker's death.

Bryce Buyakie covers courts and public safety for the Beacon Journal. He can be reached by email at bbuyakie@gannett.com or on X, formerly known as Twitter, @bryce_buyakie.

