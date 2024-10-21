'It starts tomorrow': Guardians look ahead to 2025 offseason after 2024 ALCS loss

CLEVELAND — The 2024 Guardians already want to get to work toward 2025.

Just minutes after their surprising, thrilling run through the playoffs came to an end in a 10th-inning Game 5 loss to the New York Yankees in the American League Championship Series , the sentiment from several players in a mostly quiet, dejected clubhouse was the work toward next season begins "tomorrow."

The Guardians insisted for about seven months they could do something special, that they were better than the outside expectations, which mostly pegged them to be a below-.500 team. They were mostly right, as they finished the 2024 postseason three wins shy of the World Series.

They're hungry for more.

"No one expected that outside of the people in this clubhouse," said starting pitcher Matthew Boyd. "For a group that I think was the youngest average age in Major League Baseball this year in this clubhouse, to experience that with so many guys in their first couple seasons, it's very powerful and it sets an expectation in the best way possible.

"And knowing the character of these guys, it's cliche in how it sounds, but it starts tomorrow, because this feeling sucks."

Looking ahead to the offseason and then the 2025 spring training, the Guardians will have Stephen Vogt in his second year as the club's manager and a young roster that is mostly returning.

Here's everything you need to know heading into the offseason.

Which Cleveland Guardians players are set for free agency in the 2025 MLB offseason?

Starting pitcher Shane Bieber

Starting pitcher Matthew Boyd

Starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco

Starting pitcher Alex Cobb

Catcher Austin Hedges

Relief pitcher Anthony Gose

Boyd might have really increased his price tag with his impressive showing in October . The Guardians raved about Boyd, both on the field and as a clubhouse presence. Boyd raved about how the Guardians helped him tap into some potential he knew was there. But it'll all come down to price.

Austin Hedges was repeatedly called the glue who held the Guardians clubhouse together. It's likely that his tangible value to the Guardians cannot be quantified. As David Fry said after the Game 5 loss, Hedges could go without a hit, and he'd still be a valuable member of the clubhouse for his veteran leadership.

"I've told so many people this year, that guy could get zero hits and he's underpaid," Fry said. "What he does for a clubhouse, I don't think there's a number that could be put on it."

Hedges leaves a lot to desire at the plate. But his defensive work and real value behind the scenes cannot be understated after the Guardians went on such a surprising run. Hedges was credited with being a key part of all of it by several players. Then again, the Guardians will have Bo Naylor back, and Fry should be able to catch again in 2025. But bringing Hedges back and having the extra depth, flexibility and veteran leadership would make a lot of sense.

Shane Bieber 2025 offseason outlook, contract, free agency

The Shane Bieber situation is one to watch.

Bieber looked to be rounding back into his Cy Young form, but his 2024 season was cut (very) short, and Tommy John surgery ended his season. It'll likely keep him out for a few weeks or even months into 2025 as well.

It'll certainly bring his initial price tag down compared to what it could have been in free agency, but the Guardians are likely still priced out unless Bieber is intent on staying in Cleveland to continue his rehab and his work with Cleveland's top-of-the-line pitching department. It's possible Bieber will sign a one- or two-year deal and hope to show he can earn a mega-contract after that. The odds are that it won't be in Cleveland.

Guardians arbitration-eligible players 2025

The Guardians have nine players eligible for arbitration heading into 2025. The players are listed below along with their 2025 arbitration salary projection via MLB Trade Rumors .

First baseman Josh Naylor ($12 million)Center fielder Lane Thomas ($8.3 million)Starting pitcher Triston McKenzie ($2.4 million)Relief pitcher James Karinchak ($1.9 million)Left fielder Steven Kwan ($4.3 million)Relief pitcher Nick Sandlin ($1.6 million)Relief pitcher Sam Hentges ($1.4 million)Relief pitcher Eli Morgan ($1 million)Starting pitcher Ben Lively ($3.2 million)

Naylor and Thomas are in their final year of arbitration eligibility, and both can become free agents after the 2025 season. It's possible that if the Guardians were to make some trades involving veterans, Thomas and/or Naylor could be included, but there are no indications that will be the case just yet. They also may not want to separate the Naylor brothers .

Kwan is only at 3.0 years of service time, which is why his salary is a bit lower. Arbitration salaries tend to increase as players get closer to free agency, at least in general. Players become free agents when they eclipse 6.0 years of MLB service time.

Karinchak missed the entire 2024 season (at least in the majors). McKenzie spent most of it in Triple-A Columbus. Hentges is set to miss most of the 2025 season after needing shoulder surgery .

Teams do have the option to non-tender arbitration-eligible players, which would make them free agents.

After Tanner Bibee, Guardians have major question marks with 2025 starting rotation

Perhaps the most intrigue with the roster involves the starting rotation, which is a total reversal from what Cleveland has been accustomed to the last several years.

Tanner Bibee stepped up to a large degree to lead the rotation, and the Guardians believe he could have Cy Young-contender seasons in his future.

After Bibee and Gavin Williams, questions abound. Will Bieber return or leave in free agency? And even if he did return, when can he pitch again? Can McKenzie rediscover his command? Could Logan Allen rework his way back into the rotation? Will Boyd and Lively be back? What about Cobb? Can Joey Cantillo — who was especially emotional after the ALCS Game 5 loss — earn a spot every fifth day?

If the Guardians were to dip into the free agent pool, depending on what their internal options do, bolstering their rotation with a veteran or two could be the way to go. It worked wonders last year, as Boyd and Lively gave the Guardians tremendous returns on investment.

Top MLB free agents 2025

Juan Soto just sent the Yankees to the World Series with his 10th-inning home run in Game 5 of the ALCS, but as of right now he's set to headline the list of free agents around the league this winter .

Guardians top prospects who could make an impact in 2025

The 2025 season could be to feature a few headliners among the Guardians prospect ranks .

Top prospect Travis Bazzana , the No. 1 overall selection in last June's draft, could potentially hit the major leagues in his first full season in pro ball. Bazzana is a second baseman, but he should be able to easily move positions if he hits well enough to force his way to the majors.

The Guardians could also get their first glimpse of No. 2-ranked prospect Chase DeLauter in a major-league setting. DeLauter had a tremendous spring in 2024 , and could make an impact in right field in Cleveland in 2025.

The Guardians continue to monitor Daniel Espino's rehab . Espino has an extremely high ceiling thanks to some elite velocity and movement, but he also has an extremely low floor due to his injury history.

When does MLB free agency start?

Players who are eligible will become free agents the day after the World Series ends. At that time, teams can sign their own free agents. Players can't sign with a new team until 5 p.m. five days after the World Series ends.

When is the MLB option deadline?

Teams must exercise player, club or mutual options within five days after the end of the World Series.

What is a qualifying offer in Major League Baseball?

A qualifying offer is a one-year deal equal in value to the mean salary of MLB's 125 highest-paid players. This year, that total is set for $21.05 million.

Teams can extend a one-year qualifying offer to their own departing free agents within five days of the conclusion of the World Series. A player must have never received a qualifying offer before, and he must have spent the entire 2024 season on that team's roster.

If a player rejects the offer and then signs with a new club in free agency, the former team will receive draft pick compensation. The new team that signs the free agent is subject to the loss of at least one draft pick.

When does Guardians spring training start?

The Guardians' first Cactus League game is set for Feb. 22 against the Cincinnati Reds . That game will have some extra intrigue, as Terry Francona is now the Reds manager. Players and catchers normally report around Valentine's Day, but those dates have not yet been set.

When is Guardians 2025 Opening Day?

The Guardians are set to open the 2025 season March 27 in Kansas City. Their home opener is scheduled for April 8 against the Chicago White Sox. This year, the Guardians won't have to work around a total solar eclipse .

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: 'It starts tomorrow': Guardians look ahead to 2025 offseason after 2024 ALCS loss