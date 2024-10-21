Browns' Dustin Hopkins weighs short-term gain vs. long-term pain on kickoff | Takeaways

CLEVELAND — Dustin Hopkins learned from his past , maybe in a bad way, in one regard in Sunday's 21-14 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals . Unfortunately, the Browns kicker may not have learned from it in a good way in another.

Hopkins was one of the last players with a chance to tackle the Bengals' Charlie Jones on his way to a game-opening 100-yard kickoff return touchdown. He had a chance to get Jones near midfield, but could only meekly extend his arm as the Cincinnati return man sped past him.

It was the first kickoff return for a touchdown the Browns have allowed since last Dec. 24 when Dameon Pierce of the Houston Texans returned one. Hopkins made a gallant effort to get Pierce on that one, only to strain his hamstring on the play and miss the rest of the season.

"Absolutely, yeah," Hopkins admitted when asked if last year's injury came into his mind. "No, I thought about it. And so it was a mix of, I wasn't trying to — I didn't want him to have an angle to get past me. I knew I probably wasn't going to chase him down like Houston and just put myself at risk. So I just tried to honestly slow his angle down a little bit so hopefully one of my guys could catch up and then kind of make a go. And then if he got past me, I was just going to not chase."

That return gave the Bengals a 7-0 lead. The lesson Hopkins didn't learn from prevented the Browns from being able to tie the score at 7-7 late in the first half.

After running back Nick Chubb scored on a 1-yard run with 56 seconds remaining in the second quarter to pull the Browns within 7-6, Hopkins was called on for the game-tying PAT. He missed it wide left.

"I got to watch the tape, honestly," Hopkins said. "I mean, I know I didn't contact it where I wanted to and that's — when you're not contacting it good, not a lot of stuff goes right."

Hopkins has now missed two PATs this season, and both would've tied the score. The other one came in Week 4, when he missed after safety Rodney McLeod's fumble return for a score against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Of course, Hopkins also could've learned from the missed 49-yard field goal he had on the Browns' second possession of the game. That would've cut the Bengals' lead to 7-3.

Hopkins has now missed three field goals, all of them in the last five games. He's bookended that stretch with misses in each of the last two home games, while also missing one last week in Philadelphia.

"Honestly, I felt contact was decent on that ball," Hopkins said. "Probably cut the ball a little fatter than I'd like, but the contact wasn't bad. It's more that the extra point was a much worse kick."

Browns coach Kevin Stefanski didn't sound like someone wanting to make a kicking change. He also didn't sound like a coach happy with the results.

“He’s a veteran," Stefanski said. "I expect him to make those kicks. He’ll get back to work.”

Cleveland Browns don't quite get enough pressure on Bengals QB Joe Burrow

The Browns, it should be said, managed to sack Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow three times. Defensive linemen Za'Darius Smith and Shelby Harris each had one, while Isaiah McGuire and Maurice Hurst II split one.

Still, it wasn't necessarily the kind of consistent pressure Burrow has received in previous games against Cleveland. Coming into the game, the Browns had sacked the Bengals quarterback 20 times in six previous meetings.

Burrow finished with the second-fewest passing yards (181) in his career against Cleveland, completing 15 of 25 passes. The big thing was two touchdown throws — an 18-yarder to Ja'Marr Chase and an 25-yarder to Tee Higgins — as part of a 14-0 third-quarter burst to open up a 21-6 lead.

"I mean, they just did enough," Browns defensive end Myles Garrett said. "Two touchdowns, and defensively you're hoping to keep 'em under 17 points. That's a pretty solid day at the office. And we had a couple of big plays, but for the most part we felt like we kept them contained.

"We need to get some more takeaways that would've swung the momentum of the game, but we had a lapse in which they scored. But we were pretty consistent throughout."

Cedric Tillman finds targets, catches with best friend DTR at QB

The Browns needed someone to step up with now-departed Amari Cooper catching passes for the Buffalo Bills on Sunday. Cedric Tillman was seen as one of those options, especially with Elijah Moore not in the starting lineup for what Stefanski called an "internal" matter.

The second-year pro certainly had his chances, targeted a career-high 12 times, including seven once his best friend and former high school teammate Dorian Thompson-Robinson came in for the injured Deshaun Watson at quarterback. The two former Bishop Gorman teammates connected on five of those seven targets for 41 yards.

"Obviously, of course I've been playing with Dorian for a long time," Tillman said. "But, like I said, whoever's out there, our quarterback, my job is to make plays."

Tillman finished with eight catches for 81 yards, second only to tight end David Njoku's 10 catches on 14 targets for 76 yards and a touchdown. He also caught a two-point conversion pass from Jameis Winston after Thompson-Robinson departed with an injured finger.

