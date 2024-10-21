Cleveland Browns next game | 1 p.m. Sunday vs Baltimore Ravens in Cleveland

Where is the bottom?

The Browns , losers of five consecutive games, fell to 1-6 with Sunday's 21-14 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals . They also likely lost starting quarterback Deshaun Watson for the season with an Achilles injury . Of course, Watson was one of the lowest-rated quarterbacks in the NFL but, alas, there is no Joe Flacco to bail out the team this season.

The Browns , 8-1 at home a season ago, fell to 0-3 on the lakefront in 2024. Which team inflicted that lone home loss last season? The Baltimore Ravens , who are the Browns' next opponent at 1 p.m. Sunday at Huntington Bank Field. It doesn't get any easier in a season rapidly turning into a dumpster fire.

The Ravens improved to 5-2 with a 41-31 win over the Tampa Buccaneers — despite Browns castoff Baker Mayfield throwing for 370 yards and three touchdowns — on "Monday Night Football."

The Ravens franchise , born when Browns owner Art Modell slinked out of town with the team in 1995, has dominated the series since the Browns were reborn in 1999. The two teams have played exactly 50 times since then, with the Ravens holding an overwhelming 36-14 advantage, including 17-8 in Cleveland, although they've split the season series the last two years.

Browns starting defensive end Za'Darius Smith played his first four seasons with Baltimore after the Ravens made him a fourth-round pick (122nd overall) in the 2015 NFL draft out of Kentucky. He is tied with Myles Garrett for the team lead with four sacks.

Well-traveled Josh Johnson , now the Ravens backup quarterback to reigning league MVP Lamar Jackson , had a very brief stop in Cleveland. He played a single snap for the Browns against the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2012 and — in the most Brownsian outcome imaginable — was sacked and lost a fumble.

