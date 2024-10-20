Cleveland Browns vs. Cincinnati Bengals: Key matchups, numbers entering Week 7

CLEVELAND — The Browns will finally play an AFC North opponent this afternoon when the Cincinnati Bengals pay a visit to the lakefront. It may be the perfect opponent for Cleveland to see while mired in a four-game losing streak and a 1-5 start.

The Bengals haven't won in Cleveland since 2017. They've only beaten the Browns three times in 12 meetings since then, and only twice in eight meetings since they drafted Joe Burrow No. 1 overall in 2020.

The last time the Browns were on a four-game losing streak, in 2022, they snapped that skid with a 32-13 Monday Night Football win over Cincinnati. That was part of a five-game series win streak overall for Cleveland.

Can the Browns, yet again, find their way out of a losing streak courtesy of their in-state rivals? Here's a look at some of the matchups and numbers to watch in the 102nd edition of the Battle of Ohio.

Cleveland Browns vs. Cincinnati Bengals offensive matchup of the game: TE David Njoku vs. LB Logan Wilson

There's no more Amari Cooper to serve as the No. 1 target in the passing game for the Browns after last Tuesday's trade to the Buffalo Bills. Outside of Jerry Jeudy, the wide receiving corps has shown very few other reliable targets so far this season. If the passing game has any hopes of taking off, part of that has to involve tight end David Njoku being a major factor and playing at or near his Pro Bowl level from a year ago. Njoku returned last week from an ankle injury sustained in the season opener, so another week of practice should help. Logan Wilson, meanwhile, has been about as good a defender as there is on the Cincinnati Bengals' roster. Wilson has posted double-digit tackles in three of the Bengals' six games, and nine tackles in each of the other three games. He's also going to be one of the Cincinnati defenders most responsible for trying to keep Njoku from beating their defense in the middle of the field.

Cleveland Browns vs. Cincinnati Bengals defensive matchup of the game: CB Denzel Ward vs. WR Ja'Marr Chase

Everyone is well aware of defensive end Myles Garrett's level of success against the Bengals. Working hand in hand with that, however, has been the way cornerback Denzel Ward has played against Cincinnati. The last three seasons in particular, Ward has done it while primarily playing against one of the NFL's elite wide receivers, Ja'Marr Chase. The last time the two players faced off was in last season's opener because the Browns sat their starters in the rematch in Cincinnati. Ward, according to Pro Football Focus, limited Chase to just a 4-yard reception on three targets on plays where he was in coverage. Chase did get the best of Ward in the Bengals' Week 14 win in 2022, with five catches for 63 yards and a touchdown on nine targets on plays where Ward was on coverage, although Ward did get one of his three career picks against Cincinnati. Long story short, whoever wins this particular one-on-one matchup tends to dictate whose team wins the game.

Cleveland Browns vs. Cincinnati Bengals numbers to watch

358 yards

That's the total net receiving yards this season of the entire Cleveland Browns wide receiving corps, post-Cooper trade, that will be on the active roster for Sunday's game. That number is even more stark when you remove the 248 yards that Jeudy has on 20 receptions this season. The second-highest amount of receiving yards among Browns wide receivers right now is 95, which Elijah Moore has on 16 catches.

259.5 yards

That's the average amount of passing yards by Cincinnati quarterback Joe Burrow in six career games against the Browns. That number is pulled up by the 406 yards he threw for in a Week 7 loss as a rookie in 2020 in Cincinnati, while it's pulled down by the career-low 82 yards he threw for in last year's opening loss in Cleveland. The range of outputs between those two outliers goes from 232 yards to 316 yards.

90.3 yards

That's the average per game that Nick Chubb has rushed for in 10 career games against the Bengals. It's the most the Browns running back has gained against any opponent. It's also a big part of why the Browns have had the success they've had against Cincinnati in that time. Chubb has allowed them to grind out the yards, grind down the clock and keep Burrow and the Bengals offense on the sideline. Sunday, Chubb makes his return after last season's knee injury. If he can produce somewhere close to what he's done previously against Cincinnati, it could give the Browns a chance to end their losing streak.

Cleveland Browns will beat the Cincinnati Bengals if …

The offense can, for the first time this season, stop create self-inflicted problems for themselves with penalties, mental errors and turnovers.

Myles Garrett and the rest of the defensive front can continue to heat up the pressure on Burrow, who has been sacked 20 times by the Browns in his career.

The secondary can play up to their talent level and preseason hype against the Bengals' ultra-talented wide receivers.

Cincinnati Bengals will beat the Cleveland Browns if …

The Bengals offensive line can keep Burrow in a clean pocket and Burrow can get rid of the football quickly to negate the Browns pass rush.

Sam Hubbard and Trey Hendrickson are able to consistently get to quarterback Deshaun Watson, whether it's just through hits and hurries or actually in sacks.

The Bengals defense doesn't let Chubb's return have a Disney movie-type ending with him having a big game rushing.

