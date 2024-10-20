Opinion: Summit County sheriff responds to criticism of escapes, disparate treatment

I was elected as your sheriff in 2020 and am seeking re-election on Nov. 5.

My initiatives have garnered widespread praise and recognition, which is why I have earned the endorsement of the Akron Beacon Journal and more than 100 leaders from both parties, including Republican former sheriff Drew Alexander.

Last week, the Summit County Republican Party chairman wrote a letter responding to the Beacon Journal’s endorsement of my candidacy. In it, he made several inaccurate claims designed to scare readers and disparage the work of my administration and deputies.

As sheriff, it is my responsibility to provide you with the truth.

Alleged escapes

The assertion that 22 individuals have “escaped” is deliberately misleading. By omitting the context of these incidents, the chairman is hoping you will assume that 22 individuals have escaped from the jail. That is not the case.

As defined by law, the charge of escape include incidents such as running during an arrest, removing an ankle monitor and attempting to flee during a hospital visit. I have provided 95 pages of detailed reports to the Beacon Journal demonstrating that the 22 incidents referenced by the chairman consist almost entirely of these types of routine occurrences.

Since 2020, the Sheriff’s Office has had one actual escape from the jail, which occurred in March of this year. A low-level offender ran from a work detail while cleaning the lobby of the jail. This was reported to local police and media, and alerts were issued through our mobile app and social media. The individual was located a couple hours later and returned to the jail without incident.

This one escape represents .0025% of the total number of inmates booked in our jail over the last four years, which is a testament to the incredible work of my deputies and staff.

The chairman also references an inmate still “at large” but intentionally omits the fact that this inmate was granted a release by a judge. Our judges have the authority to grant furlough releases, and my office is bound by law to adhere to those orders.

Deputy terminated

Regarding the deputy terminated in 2022 for engaging in sexual misconduct with an inmate, her conduct was unacceptable, and that’s why I fired her.

The matter is still under investigation, and the law limits the extent to which we can comment. Charges were not filed at the time of termination because the deputy exercised her Garrity rights, which protect public employees from prosecution for things admitted during internal investigations.

Alleged disparate treatment

The Sheriff’s Office utilizes a disciplinary matrix designed by the U.S. Department of Justice. Every disciplinary matter has been handled consistent with this matrix and in accordance with the law.

My opponent references a couple specific instances of disciplinary action involving non-white employees, using them to insinuate that we have a pattern of inconsistent discipline. What he doesn’t mention is that those individuals were not only disciplined by our office but are also facing criminal charges for their offenses.

In the past four years, I have hired more minorities, women, and new citizens than any sheriff in Summit County’s history. Our record of diverse and inclusive recruitment, hiring, promotions and policies speaks for itself.

County vehicle

The chairman references the costs incurred by an “administrative employee” utilizing his work vehicle. That employee is my chief, who has worked at the Sheriff’s Office more than three decades and has been assigned a county vehicle for half of his career. He pays a daily fee to use that vehicle, and he is on-call 24/7 to respond to emergency calls.

Pay increases

The chairman claims deputy pay has only increased by 4% during my time as sheriff. That is false. In the past four years, average deputy pay has increased by nearly 25%.

Patrolling trailer park

In 2022, we received a mutual aid request from the Springfield Township Police Department to assist in patrolling a mobile home park and several other hotspot crime areas. The chairman’s claim that we began patrolling this park because my daughter resided there is absurd and insulting to our deputies and Springfield officers.

A dishonest challenge

In his letter, the chairman demonstrated his skillful expertise in politics and spin, but it’s clear he knows nothing about law enforcement or public service. His deliberate manipulation of the facts on behalf of my opponent exhibits a clear lack of integrity on both their parts.

In dishonestly challenging the Beacon Journal’s endorsement of my candidacy, the chairman has only succeeded in proving that their endorsement was the right decision.

I encourage readers to visit my website, KandyFathereeforSheriff.com, to read about my experience, qualifications and accomplishments to make their own informed decision.

Kandy Fatheree is the Summit County sheriff and is running for re-election.

