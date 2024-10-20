Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Akron Beacon Journal

    Opinion: Summit County sheriff responds to criticism of escapes, disparate treatment

    By Kandy Fatheree,

    1 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0klijM_0wEQOBco00

    I was elected as your sheriff in 2020 and am seeking re-election on Nov. 5.

    My initiatives have garnered widespread praise and recognition, which is why I have earned the endorsement of the Akron Beacon Journal and more than 100 leaders from both parties, including Republican former sheriff Drew Alexander.

    Last week, the Summit County Republican Party chairman wrote a letter responding to the Beacon Journal’s endorsement of my candidacy. In it, he made several inaccurate claims designed to scare readers and disparage the work of my administration and deputies.

    As sheriff, it is my responsibility to provide you with the truth.

    Opinion: Beacon Journal's endorsement of Kandy Fatheree for sheriff is a disservice

    Alleged escapes

    The assertion that 22 individuals have “escaped” is deliberately misleading. By omitting the context of these incidents, the chairman is hoping you will assume that 22 individuals have escaped from the jail. That is not the case.

    As defined by law, the charge of escape include incidents such as running during an arrest, removing an ankle monitor and attempting to flee during a hospital visit. I have provided 95 pages of detailed reports to the Beacon Journal demonstrating that the 22 incidents referenced by the chairman consist almost entirely of these types of routine occurrences.

    Since 2020, the Sheriff’s Office has had one actual escape from the jail, which occurred in March of this year. A low-level offender ran from a work detail while cleaning the lobby of the jail. This was reported to local police and media, and alerts were issued through our mobile app and social media. The individual was located a couple hours later and returned to the jail without incident.

    More: Inmate from Summit County jail sought after walking away from work detail

    This one escape represents .0025% of the total number of inmates booked in our jail over the last four years, which is a testament to the incredible work of my deputies and staff.

    The chairman also references an inmate still “at large” but intentionally omits the fact that this inmate was granted a release by a judge. Our judges have the authority to grant furlough releases, and my office is bound by law to adhere to those orders.

    Deputy terminated

    Regarding the deputy terminated in 2022 for engaging in sexual misconduct with an inmate, her conduct was unacceptable, and that’s why I fired her.

    The matter is still under investigation, and the law limits the extent to which we can comment. Charges were not filed at the time of termination because the deputy exercised her Garrity rights, which protect public employees from prosecution for things admitted during internal investigations.

    Alleged disparate treatment

    The Sheriff’s Office utilizes a disciplinary matrix designed by the U.S. Department of Justice. Every disciplinary matter has been handled consistent with this matrix and in accordance with the law.

    My opponent references a couple specific instances of disciplinary action involving non-white employees, using them to insinuate that we have a pattern of inconsistent discipline. What he doesn’t mention is that those individuals were not only disciplined by our office but are also facing criminal charges for their offenses.

    In the past four years, I have hired more minorities, women, and new citizens than any sheriff in Summit County’s history. Our record of diverse and inclusive recruitment, hiring, promotions and policies speaks for itself.

    County vehicle

    The chairman references the costs incurred by an “administrative employee” utilizing his work vehicle. That employee is my chief, who has worked at the Sheriff’s Office more than three decades and has been assigned a county vehicle for half of his career. He pays a daily fee to use that vehicle, and he is on-call 24/7 to respond to emergency calls.

    Pay increases

    The chairman claims deputy pay has only increased by 4% during my time as sheriff. That is false. In the past four years, average deputy pay has increased by nearly 25%.

    Patrolling trailer park

    In 2022, we received a mutual aid request from the Springfield Township Police Department to assist in patrolling a mobile home park and several other hotspot crime areas. The chairman’s claim that we began patrolling this park because my daughter resided there is absurd and insulting to our deputies and Springfield officers.

    More: OPINION: Kandy Fatheree is the clear choice for Summit County sheriff | Endorsement

    A dishonest challenge

    In his letter, the chairman demonstrated his skillful expertise in politics and spin, but it’s clear he knows nothing about law enforcement or public service. His deliberate manipulation of the facts on behalf of my opponent exhibits a clear lack of integrity on both their parts.

    In dishonestly challenging the Beacon Journal’s endorsement of my candidacy, the chairman has only succeeded in proving that their endorsement was the right decision.

    I encourage readers to visit my website, KandyFathereeforSheriff.com, to read about my experience, qualifications and accomplishments to make their own informed decision.

    Kandy Fatheree is the Summit County sheriff and is running for re-election.

    This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Opinion: Summit County sheriff responds to criticism of escapes, disparate treatment

    Comments / 27
    Add a Comment
    Wes Dobbins
    9h ago
    I guess Jason Conrad was not considered an escape? Conrad fled from a deputy who was transporting him to a doctor, by himself, for appt at summa in May of 2023. Conrad was not restrained properly and got away on foot in an orange uniform. I guess that’s not an escape according to the sheriff, or she failed to mention it, but the sheriffs office did charge him with escape….where’s the truth in that statement? Look it up and read it for yourself!! Who’s lying the sheriff or the beacon journalists that reported it?
    Dave Lewis
    10h ago
    A little late aren't we?
    View all comments
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Portage County residents: Ohio sheriffs should be held more accountable
    Akron Beacon Journal2 days ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato11 days ago
    11 Arrested After U-Haul Filled with 9,400 Pounds of Berries Seized in St. Lucie
    Uncovering Florida26 days ago
    Higher Death Rates Prompt Pfizer to Withdraw Medication Over Serious Safety Concerns
    Uncovering Florida24 days ago
    Take the long view when deciding your vote: Ted Diadiun
    Cleveland.com2 days ago
    Police Log, 10/7/2024
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel13 days ago
    Deputy killed in car crash while responding to accident
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt17 days ago
    Woman Sentenced to 54 Months for IRS, Bank Fraud, and COVID-19 Loan Scheme
    Tysonomo Multimedia10 days ago
    Video shows Akron officer punching Firestone student accused of evading metal detectors
    Akron Beacon Journal13 hours ago
    Jacksonville sheriff releases video of fatal police shooting
    Jacksonville Today3 days ago
    Police: Vehicle struck child, fled scene
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel1 day ago
    Akron Public Schools wants both officers involved in forceful arrest at Firestone removed
    Akron Beacon Journal6 hours ago
    City of Akron to pay $4.85 million to Jayland Walker's family in fatal police shooting
    Akron Beacon Journal18 hours ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    More people exiting city homeless hotels to permanent housing than returning to street, data shows
    David Heitz19 days ago
    OHSAA cross country: The 'Running Ritchies' continue to make an impact in Akron area
    Akron Beacon Journal2 days ago
    Dog seriously injures toddler in Putnam County
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Jackson Man Dies at Gas Station Where He Drove After Getting Shot
    Mississippi News Group17 days ago
    Two accused of shooting 18 times at undercover detectives
    Jacksonville Today16 days ago
    Jury recommends life sentence for Clay County contractor
    Jacksonville Today4 days ago
    Police: After noise complaint, resident cranks up music, locks door on officers
    The Shenandoah (PA) Sentinel11 hours ago
    California drivers may be eligible for a payment from $50 Million gas settlement
    The HD Post18 days ago
    New law allows tenants to report on-time rent payments to help credit score
    The HD Post27 days ago
    Deadly Fort Worth Shooting: 1 Dead, 3 Injured in Stockyards
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt11 days ago
    Harris eyes a rural Maine congressional district in a hunt for every possible electoral vote
    The Maine Monitor2 days ago
    FDA Urges Immediate Disposal of Supplements Contaminated with Poisonous Plant
    Uncovering Florida24 days ago
    Texas Couple Sentenced to Federal Prison for COVID-Era PPP Loan Fraud
    Tysonomo Multimedia16 days ago
    Fatal Crash: Sedan Driver Killed in Denton Collision
    Robert Russell Shaneyfelt21 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 14lb Dog With a Big Personality Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney14 hours ago
    Class action filed against Neutrogena for falsely advertising makeup wipes as plant-based
    The HD Post2 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy