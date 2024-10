If you have a hankering for some fall flavors, Vicious Biscuit in Copley has a seasonal pumpkin menu continuing through Nov. 24.

New comfort flavors for fall include pumpkin bites for $8 — pumpkin fritters deep-fried to a golden-brown crust with a flavorful pumpkin center. They're served warm and are glazed with vanilla icing.

Also on the fall menu are pumpkin cream pancakes for $9. The two pumpkin-flavored, sweat cream pancakes, which include walnuts and are drizzled with vanilla icing, are billed as an indulgent choice for breakfast or brunch.

The newest fall coffee treat is a pumpkin spiced latte for $5.50. The Vicious Biscuit take on the autumn favorite is available hot or iced, topped with whipped cream and a cinnamon sprinkle.

For more information, see Vicious Biscuit Montrose on Facebook or call 330-576-3203.

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Pumpkin is fall comfort flavor with seasonal menu items at Vicious Biscuit in Montrose