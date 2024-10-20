What channel is Browns vs Bengals today? Time, TV streaming info to watch Week 7 game

The Cincinnati Bengals haven’t beaten the Browns in Cleveland since 2017.
That was the season the Browns went 0-16 under head coach Hue Jackson.
Since then, the Browns have have become a solid NFL team, making the playoffs twice under Kevin Stefanski. Unfortunately, at 1-5 , it appears the Browns are closer to being the team that went winless than the one that made the playoffs last season.
The Bengals aren’t doing much better in 2024. They’re just 2-4 in a season that began with the expectation of challenging the Kansas City Chiefs for the AFC title.
WATCH THE NFL WITH THIS FREE TRIAL
It’s not the fault of quarterback Joe Burrow . He’s second in the NFL to only Baker Mayfield in touchdown passes with 12. He’s thrown only two interceptions and he’s second to the Buffalo Bills’ Josh Allen in ESPN’s QBR stat.
Deshaun Watson of the Browns, by comparison, is last in QBR and only has five passing touchdowns this season.
But at least the Browns will have running back Nick Chubb back in the lineup this week.
Here's how to watch Browns-Bengals today:
What channel is Browns vs Bengals game on today? Time, TV schedule
- TV Channel: CBS
- Start time: 1 p.m.
Browns vs. Bengals will broadcast nationally on CBS in Week 7 of the 2024 NFL season. It will stream on Paramount+, the CBS streaming service.
Spero Dedes and Adam Archuleta will call the game from the booth at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland. Aditi Kinkhabwala will be reporting from the sidelines.
Browns football games on the radio air live on 850 ESPN Cleveland, 92.3 The Fan WKRK, 98.5 WNCX and 89.1 FM La Mega (Spanish). On the call:
- Andrew Siciliano (play-by-play)
- Nathan Zegura (color analyst)
- Je'Rod Cherry (sidelines)
Browns vs Bengals predictions, picks, odds
- ODDS: Bengals by 5.5 points
- O/U: 41.5 points
- Moneyline: Browns +200, Bengals -250
Odds according to BetMGM as of Sunday morning . See our predictions here .
Cleveland Browns schedule 2024
- Sunday, Sept. 8: Home vs. Dallas Cowboys (L, 33-17)
- Sunday, Sept. 15: At Jacksonville Jaguars (W, 18-13)
- Sunday, Sept. 22: Home vs. New York Giants (L, 21-15)
- Sunday, Sept. 29: At Las Vegas Raiders (L, 20-16)
- Sunday, Oct. 6: At Washington Commanders (L, 34-13)
- Sunday, Oct. 13: At Philadelphia Eagles (L, 20-16)
- Sunday, Oct. 20: Home vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m., CBS
- Sunday, Oct. 27: Home vs. Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m., CBS
- Sunday, Nov. 3: Home vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m., CBS
- Sunday, Nov. 10: BYE WEEK
- Sunday, Nov. 17: At New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m., FOX
- Thursday, Nov. 21: Home vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 8:20 p.m., Amazon Prime
- Monday, Dec. 2: At Denver Broncos, 8:20 p.m., ESPN
- Sunday, Dec. 8: At Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m., CBS
- Sunday, Dec. 15: Home vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 1 p.m., CBS
- Thursday, Dec. 19: At Cincinnati Bengals, 8:15 p.m., Amazon Prime
- Sunday, Dec. 29: Home vs. Miami Dolphins, 8:20 p.m., NBC
- Saturday, Jan. 4 OR Sunday, Jan. 5: At Baltimore Ravens, TBA, TV TBA
This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: What channel is Browns vs Bengals today? Time, TV streaming info to watch Week 7 game
Comments / 0