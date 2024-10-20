What channel is Browns vs Bengals today? Time, TV streaming info to watch Week 7 game

The Cincinnati Bengals haven’t beaten the Browns in Cleveland since 2017.

That was the season the Browns went 0-16 under head coach Hue Jackson.

Since then, the Browns have have become a solid NFL team, making the playoffs twice under Kevin Stefanski. Unfortunately, at 1-5 , it appears the Browns are closer to being the team that went winless than the one that made the playoffs last season.

The Bengals aren’t doing much better in 2024. They’re just 2-4 in a season that began with the expectation of challenging the Kansas City Chiefs for the AFC title.

It’s not the fault of quarterback Joe Burrow . He’s second in the NFL to only Baker Mayfield in touchdown passes with 12. He’s thrown only two interceptions and he’s second to the Buffalo Bills’ Josh Allen in ESPN’s QBR stat.

Deshaun Watson of the Browns, by comparison, is last in QBR and only has five passing touchdowns this season.

But at least the Browns will have running back Nick Chubb back in the lineup this week.

Here's how to watch Browns-Bengals today:

What channel is Browns vs Bengals game on today? Time, TV schedule

TV Channel: CBS

CBS Start time: 1 p.m.

Browns vs. Bengals will broadcast nationally on CBS in Week 7 of the 2024 NFL season. It will stream on Paramount+, the CBS streaming service.

Spero Dedes and Adam Archuleta will call the game from the booth at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland. Aditi Kinkhabwala will be reporting from the sidelines.

How to listen to Cleveland Browns radio network vs the Cincinnati Bengals

Browns football games on the radio air live on 850 ESPN Cleveland, 92.3 The Fan WKRK, 98.5 WNCX and 89.1 FM La Mega (Spanish). On the call:

Andrew Siciliano (play-by-play)

Nathan Zegura (color analyst)

Je'Rod Cherry (sidelines)

Browns vs Bengals predictions, picks, odds

ODDS: Bengals by 5.5 points

Bengals by 5.5 points O/U: 41.5 points

41.5 points Moneyline: Browns +200, Bengals -250

Odds according to BetMGM as of Sunday morning . See our predictions here .

Cleveland Browns schedule 2024

Sunday, Sept. 8: Home vs. Dallas Cowboys (L, 33-17)

Home vs. Dallas Cowboys (L, 33-17) Sunday, Sept. 15: At Jacksonville Jaguars (W, 18-13)

At Jacksonville Jaguars (W, 18-13) Sunday, Sept. 22: Home vs. New York Giants (L, 21-15)

Home vs. New York Giants (L, 21-15) Sunday, Sept. 29: At Las Vegas Raiders (L, 20-16)

At Las Vegas Raiders (L, 20-16) Sunday, Oct. 6: At Washington Commanders (L, 34-13)

At Washington Commanders (L, 34-13) Sunday, Oct. 13: At Philadelphia Eagles (L, 20-16)

At Philadelphia Eagles (L, 20-16) Sunday, Oct. 20: Home vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m., CBS

Home vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m., CBS Sunday, Oct. 27: Home vs. Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m., CBS

Home vs. Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m., CBS Sunday, Nov. 3: Home vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m., CBS

Home vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m., CBS Sunday, Nov. 10: BYE WEEK

BYE WEEK Sunday, Nov. 17: At New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m., FOX

At New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m., FOX Thursday, Nov. 21: Home vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 8:20 p.m., Amazon Prime

Home vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 8:20 p.m., Amazon Prime Monday, Dec. 2: At Denver Broncos, 8:20 p.m., ESPN

At Denver Broncos, 8:20 p.m., ESPN Sunday, Dec. 8: At Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m., CBS

At Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m., CBS Sunday, Dec. 15: Home vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 1 p.m., CBS

Home vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 1 p.m., CBS Thursday, Dec. 19: At Cincinnati Bengals, 8:15 p.m., Amazon Prime

At Cincinnati Bengals, 8:15 p.m., Amazon Prime Sunday, Dec. 29: Home vs. Miami Dolphins, 8:20 p.m., NBC

Home vs. Miami Dolphins, 8:20 p.m., NBC Saturday, Jan. 4 OR Sunday, Jan. 5: At Baltimore Ravens, TBA, TV TBA

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: What channel is Browns vs Bengals today? Time, TV streaming info to watch Week 7 game