Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Akron Beacon Journal

    What channel is Browns vs Bengals today? Time, TV streaming info to watch Week 7 game

    By Dan Kadar, Akron Beacon Journal,

    2 days ago

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=106hee_0wEPEDB100

    The Cincinnati Bengals haven’t beaten the Browns in Cleveland since 2017.

    That was the season the Browns went 0-16 under head coach Hue Jackson.

    Since then, the Browns have have become a solid NFL team, making the playoffs twice under Kevin Stefanski. Unfortunately, at 1-5 , it appears the Browns are closer to being the team that went winless than the one that made the playoffs last season.

    The Bengals aren’t doing much better in 2024. They’re just 2-4 in a season that began with the expectation of challenging the Kansas City Chiefs for the AFC title.

    WATCH THE NFL WITH THIS FREE TRIAL

    It’s not the fault of quarterback Joe Burrow . He’s second in the NFL to only Baker Mayfield in touchdown passes with 12. He’s thrown only two interceptions and he’s second to the Buffalo Bills’ Josh Allen in ESPN’s QBR stat.

    Deshaun Watson of the Browns, by comparison, is last in QBR and only has five passing touchdowns this season.

    But at least the Browns will have running back Nick Chubb back in the lineup this week.

    Here's how to watch Browns-Bengals today:

    What channel is Browns vs Bengals game on today? Time, TV schedule

    • TV Channel: CBS
    • Start time: 1 p.m.

    Browns vs. Bengals will broadcast nationally on CBS in Week 7 of the 2024 NFL season. It will stream on Paramount+, the CBS streaming service.

    Spero Dedes and Adam Archuleta will call the game from the booth at Huntington Bank Field in Cleveland. Aditi Kinkhabwala will be reporting from the sidelines.

    How to listen to Cleveland Browns radio network vs the Cincinnati Bengals

    Browns football games on the radio air live on 850 ESPN Cleveland, 92.3 The Fan WKRK, 98.5 WNCX and 89.1 FM La Mega (Spanish). On the call:

    • Andrew Siciliano (play-by-play)
    • Nathan Zegura (color analyst)
    • Je'Rod Cherry (sidelines)

    Browns vs Bengals predictions, picks, odds

    • ODDS: Bengals by 5.5 points
    • O/U: 41.5 points
    • Moneyline: Browns +200, Bengals -250

    Odds according to BetMGM as of Sunday morning . See our predictions here .

    Cleveland Browns schedule 2024

    • Sunday, Sept. 8: Home vs. Dallas Cowboys (L, 33-17)
    • Sunday, Sept. 15: At Jacksonville Jaguars (W, 18-13)
    • Sunday, Sept. 22: Home vs. New York Giants (L, 21-15)
    • Sunday, Sept. 29: At Las Vegas Raiders (L, 20-16)
    • Sunday, Oct. 6: At Washington Commanders (L, 34-13)
    • Sunday, Oct. 13: At Philadelphia Eagles (L, 20-16)
    • Sunday, Oct. 20: Home vs. Cincinnati Bengals, 1 p.m., CBS
    • Sunday, Oct. 27: Home vs. Baltimore Ravens, 1 p.m., CBS
    • Sunday, Nov. 3: Home vs. Los Angeles Chargers, 1 p.m., CBS
    • Sunday, Nov. 10: BYE WEEK
    • Sunday, Nov. 17: At New Orleans Saints, 1 p.m., FOX
    • Thursday, Nov. 21: Home vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, 8:20 p.m., Amazon Prime
    • Monday, Dec. 2: At Denver Broncos, 8:20 p.m., ESPN
    • Sunday, Dec. 8: At Pittsburgh Steelers, 1 p.m., CBS
    • Sunday, Dec. 15: Home vs. Kansas City Chiefs, 1 p.m., CBS
    • Thursday, Dec. 19: At Cincinnati Bengals, 8:15 p.m., Amazon Prime
    • Sunday, Dec. 29: Home vs. Miami Dolphins, 8:20 p.m., NBC
    • Saturday, Jan. 4 OR Sunday, Jan. 5: At Baltimore Ravens, TBA, TV TBA

    This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: What channel is Browns vs Bengals today? Time, TV streaming info to watch Week 7 game

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    'LAME AF': LeBron James rips Browns fan reaction to Deshaun Watson injury
    Akron Beacon Journal19 hours ago
    The Suicide of 'Happy Days' Actress & Former Child Star Kathy O'Dare: 14 Sad Years Later
    Herbie J Pilato11 days ago
    Cleveland Browns Dawg Pound Captain Flavor Flav has issues with guitar smash
    Akron Beacon Journal1 day ago
    'Bonanza' Star Dan Blocker Was Discovered on the Road to Hollywood. Literally. Here's a Look Back
    Herbie J Pilato5 days ago
    New York Yankees vs Cleveland Guardians score, highlights | ALCS Game 5 recap
    Akron Beacon Journal2 days ago
    Remembering the racial killing of Johnnie Mae Chappell
    Jacksonville Today18 days ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Guardians bullpen sputters vs Yankees in ALCS after dominating regular season | Ulrich
    Akron Beacon Journal2 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz27 days ago
    City of Akron to pay $4.85 million to Jayland Walker's family in fatal police shooting
    Akron Beacon Journal18 hours ago
    Denver shelter pets prepare for disco bash
    David Heitz11 days ago
    Math Puzzle for September 27, 2024
    Alameda Post24 days ago
    Georgia hits 1 million mark in early voting
    The Current GA20 hours ago
    Denver spends another $800,000 on migrant food
    David Heitz5 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz8 days ago
    Cavs roster news | Pete Nance among 4 players waived by Cavaliers as start of season nears
    Akron Beacon Journal2 days ago
    Woman whose house Denver police burnt down settles for $95,000
    David Heitz15 days ago
    NUMBER OF THE WEEK | Milton’s local impacts
    Jacksonville Today10 days ago
    In Memory of Actress/Comedian Patti Deutsch: Seven Years After Her Tragic Death From Cancer
    Herbie J Pilato11 days ago
    Kent State football | Why did the Golden Flashes lose to Bowling Green? Here are 5 reasons
    Akron Beacon Journal2 days ago
    Navigating Aging: Older men’s connections often wither when they’re on their own
    Northern Kentucky Tribune6 days ago
    Meet The Playful & Gentle Young Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz27 days ago
    The River: Great Flood of 1937, recounted aboard BB Riverboat Belle of Cincinnati in 2018
    Northern Kentucky Tribune2 days ago
    Cavaliers injury news | Cavs starter Max Strus to miss at least 6 weeks with sprained ankle
    Akron Beacon Journal2 days ago
    Joe Heller: Cartoonist’s view — Second debate, Tupperware, hurricane, casting election doubt
    Northern Kentucky Tribune23 days ago
    New report says California ranks #3 nationwide for job seekers
    The HD Post21 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy