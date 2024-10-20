Kent State football | Why did the Golden Flashes lose to Bowling Green? Here are 5 reasons

Another loss. Another losing season. Another season without a bowl game.

Kent State’s 27-6 loss at Bowling Green in a Mid-American Conference game Saturday eliminated the Golden Flashes (0-7, 0-3) from postseason bowl contention for a third consecutive season. Kent State has lost 16 games in a row.

Still, that does not reflect the team's effort, said coach Kenni Burns.

“I loved the guys’ fight, but we just could not put it together in the second half there on offense,” Burns said. “I am sorry for our seniors on being not bowl eligible. I won’t forget what they have done for this program. I am sad for them because I know how much time and effort and energy they put into our program.”

The Flashes share the bottom of the MAC standings with Akron (1-6, 0-3), but Kent State is the MAC's only winless team.

Here are five things that led to Kent State’s elimination from the postseason.

Bowling Green was able to stop Kent State's passing game and star wide receiver Chrishon McCray

The passing defense of Bowling Green was elite coming into Saturday, only allowing 175.7 passing yards per game, and the unit continued its dominance against the Golden Flashes .

Junior quarterback Tommy Ulatowski was shut down after back-to-back high-octane games. He only mustered 78 yards on 7-of-27 passing (25.9%) with two interceptions after throwing for over 700 yards and seven touchdowns in the previous two games.

Standout redshirt sophomore wide receiver Chrishon McCray was Ulatowski's favorite target in those two games with 401 yards and five touchdowns. He led the team in receptions Saturday with three, but for just 21 yards.

“We can’t let them take [McCray] out of the game,” Burns said. “They did a good job of doubling him up, and we have to get creative with our pass game and find creative ways to get him singled up and let him do what he does.”

Without the Ulatowski-McCray connection, the Flashes offense couldn't get anything going and sputtered out on most drives.

First downs and third-down conversions doom Kent State on offense

The Golden Flashes could not sustain drives despite redshirt senior running back Ky Thomas’ 121-yard rushing performance. Kent State finished with just 11 first downs compared to Bowling Green's 25.

Converting just 2 of 14 third downs, the Flashes weren't able to pressure the Bowling Green defense with long, sustained drives deep. In fact, they only reached Bowling Green territory on three drives and every KSU drive lasted less than five minutes, which resulted in the Falcons winning the possession battle by almost 15 minutes.

“We were not very good, and they were OK,” Burns said. “To me, it is not even [the third-down conversion rate] as much as it is red zone. We have to score touchdowns in the red zone.”

Kent State lost the turnover battle against the BGSU defense

The Golden Flashes had a minus-3 turnover margin against Bowling Green.

Ulatowski threw two late-game interceptions before his day was done. After Ulatowski’s exit, freshman quarterback Ruel Tomlinson also contributed an interception.

“Again, we have to get creative with our bunches, stacks and putting them in motion to create problems for the defense,” Burns said. “Credit to them — we got outcoached today, and we have to be better.”

With the offense’s miscues and the defense coming up empty-handed in the turnover department, the Flashes had a difficult time changing momentum and stopping Bowling Green's offense.

Difference in red zone success hurt Golden Flashes’ chances

Kent State only reached Bowling Green's red zone twice, and both times the team settled for a field goal.

“They were converted in the red zone, and we weren’t,” Burns said. “We got down there twice and came up with three. If we can score a couple touchdowns down there, it’s a whole different ball game going into halftime.”

Meanwhile, the Falcons found their way into the Kent State red zone five times, scoring three touchdowns and two field goals.

The Bowling Green passing attack lit up the Kent State secondary

Coming into Saturday's game, Kent State had allowed over 280 passing yards per game, which ranked 125th nationally. Still, it got worse for the KSU secondary, which the Falcons torched for 313 passing yards and two touchdowns.

Burns noted there have been injuries in the secondary, but the unit only forced four incompletions on 27 pass attempts against Bowling Green.

“We have some injuries at corner, obviously,” Burns said. “We’re trying to play coverages to help those guys out a little bit, but you’re going to give up other things, and that is just part of it. I understand where we’re at on defense.”

John Hilber is an Akron Beacon Journal correspondent. Contact him at jhilber@kent.edu .

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Kent State football | Why did the Golden Flashes lose to Bowling Green? Here are 5 reasons