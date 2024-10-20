Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Akron Beacon Journal

    Cincinnati Bengals vs. Cleveland Browns prediction: Who wins NFL Week 7 matchup?

    By Chris Easterling, Nate Ulrich and Dan Kadar, Akron Beacon Journal,

    2 days ago

    CLEVELAND — The Battle of Ohio has become the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Game . At least, it will be today when the Browns play host to their in-state rivals, the Cincinnati Bengals .

    With all apologies to Foreigner, one of this year's Rock and Roll Hall of Fame inductees and today's halftime entertainment, it's urgent for the Browns to get a win over the Bengals. It will only feel like the first time Cleveland has won if it can, because it's been four games since the last time it won a game, which was in Week 2 against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

    The Browns will at least get a crowd that's hot blooded to see the return of running back Nick Chubb . However, if 1-5 and a four-game losing streak turns into 1-6 and a five-game slide, those fans figure to get cold as ice.

    The Bengals have had their own problems, both with their own 2-4 start to the season and their current six-game losing streak to the Browns in Cleveland. That was yesterday, although it seems to have played head games with at least some of the Cincinnati players.

    Will the average Browns fan's heart turn to stone with another loss? Or will they be seeing double vision in the win column?

    Here's how the three writers who follow the Browns for us, Chris Easterling , Nate Ulrich and Dan Kadar , view the team's Week 7 home game.

    Browns vs. Bengals prediction: Who wins in NFL Week 7 Sunday afternoon?

    EASTERLING: One Nick Chubb touchdown, one Dustin Hopkins point-after kick and four Hopkins field goals still doesn't get the Browns to 20 points for the first time this season. It does get Cincinnati its first win in Cleveland since 2017. BENGALS 24, BROWNS 19

    ULRICH: In the NFL, no matter how good a player has been, there's always at least one opponent who has his number. Some coaches use an expletive to explain this concept. Anyway, it applies to Browns vs. Bengals. As good as Cincinnati's Joe Burrow is as a legitimate franchise quarterback, he's 1-5 as a starter against Cleveland. Browns defensive end Myles Garrett isn't the only reason, but he's the main reason. Everyone knows the Browns have stunk this season, yet it's not hard to envision the return of running back Nick Chubb and a win over the Bengals giving the Browns temporary relief with a thin layer of deodorant. BROWNS 20, BENGALS 17

    KADAR: In the biggest weekend of the year in Cleveland , there's no way the Browns let everyone down, right? Right? The Browns already let Cleveland down with a move to the suburbs. Not even Nick Chubb can't salvage a broken, listless offense that traded away its best pass catcher . BENGALS 28, BROWNS 13

    Chris Easterling can be reached at ceasterling@thebeaconjournal.com. Read more about the Browns at www.beaconjournal.com/sports/browns. Follow him on X at @ceasterlingABJ

    This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Cincinnati Bengals vs. Cleveland Browns prediction: Who wins NFL Week 7 matchup?

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    What channel is Browns vs Bengals today? Time, TV streaming info to watch Week 7 game
    Akron Beacon Journal2 days ago
    Cleveland Browns vs. Cincinnati Bengals: Key matchups, numbers entering Week 7
    Akron Beacon Journal1 day ago
    New York Yankees vs Cleveland Guardians score, highlights | ALCS Game 5 recap
    Akron Beacon Journal2 days ago
    Cleveland Browns Dawg Pound Captain Flavor Flav has issues with guitar smash
    Akron Beacon Journal1 day ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Nick Chubb receives love from Cleveland Browns players and fans as he completes comeback
    Akron Beacon Journal1 day ago
    Akron police use of force during incident at Firestone high school under review
    Akron Beacon Journal1 day ago
    Revere, Copley take different paths to advance in OHSAA girls soccer tournament
    Akron Beacon Journal23 hours ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz27 days ago
    What are MVP odds for Cavs guard Donovan Mitchell? Better than LeBron James
    Akron Beacon Journal15 hours ago
    City of Akron to pay $4.85 million to Jayland Walker's family in fatal police shooting
    Akron Beacon Journal18 hours ago
    Denver shelter pets prepare for disco bash
    David Heitz11 days ago
    Cavs roster news | Pete Nance among 4 players waived by Cavaliers as start of season nears
    Akron Beacon Journal2 days ago
    Math Puzzle for September 27, 2024
    Alameda Post24 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz27 days ago
    Georgia hits 1 million mark in early voting
    The Current GA20 hours ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz8 days ago
    Woman whose house Denver police burnt down settles for $95,000
    David Heitz15 days ago
    Denver spends another $800,000 on migrant food
    David Heitz5 days ago
    Meet The Playful & Gentle Young Dog Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney1 day ago
    Kent State football | Why did the Golden Flashes lose to Bowling Green? Here are 5 reasons
    Akron Beacon Journal2 days ago
    The River: Great Flood of 1937, recounted aboard BB Riverboat Belle of Cincinnati in 2018
    Northern Kentucky Tribune2 days ago
    'We're hurting': Guardians, Stephen Vogt responds to ALCS Game 5 loss to New York Yankees
    Akron Beacon Journal1 day ago
    AAA: Gas prices take predictable (short-lived) increase, thanks to back-to-back storms
    Northern Kentucky Tribune8 days ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy