    • Akron Beacon Journal

    Guardians bullpen sputters vs Yankees in ALCS after dominating regular season | Ulrich

    By Nate Ulrich, Akron Beacon Journal,

    2 days ago

    CLEVELAND — The Guardians cannot possibly upset the New York Yankees in the best-of-seven American League Championship Series when their greatest strength becomes a liability.

    What had been the best bullpen in MLB throughout the 2024 regular season has repeatedly failed the Guardians in the ALCS , and it haunted them Friday night in an 8-6 loss in Game 4 .

    Now the Guardians face a 3-1 series deficit and the threat of elimination in Game 5, which is set to begin at 8:08 p.m. Saturday at Progressive Field. Where the ALCS stands is not surprising, yet the way it has unfolded thus far has been stunning.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Vex22_0wDQ8E5p00

    The two most dynamic Guardians relievers, closer Emmanuel Clase and rookie sensation Cade Smith, faltered in Game 4.

    Although Clase's collapse continued an inexplicable trend, Smith made his first massive mistake of the postseason.

    The Guardians trailed by a run in the sixth inning when Smith surrendered a three-run home run to Giancarlo Stanton on a 94.2 mph four-seam fastball. The Yankees went ahead 6-2, but the Guardians charged back with a three-run seventh inning and then tied the score 6-6 in the eighth.

    Clase entered the game in the ninth inning and proceeded to allow consecutive singles to Anthony Rizzo and Anthony Volpe. With one out, pinch-runner Jon Berti scored on an error when shortstop Brayan Rocchio dropped a ground ball. Then Gleyber Torres hit an RBI single to center field off Clase's 98.5 mph cutter, scoring Volpe for an 8-6 Yankees advantage.

    The ninth-inning letdown came a night after Clase surrendered back-to-back home runs to Aaron Judge and Stanton in the eighth inning of Game 3. The Guardians miraculously overcame those miscues and eventually prevailed 7-5 on David Fry's walk-off homer in the 10th inning.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22PjW8_0wDQ8E5p00

    No shocking comeback rescued the Guardians in Game 4, though.

    So what is going on with Clase and Smith? Are they gassed? Clase answered "no" through a team translator and explained he's been missing his spots with some pitches. Smith replied to the fatigue question by saying, “No, I don't think so, but there's no doubt it's been a long year.”

    Guardians manager Stephen Vogt didn't downplay the notion.

    “Everybody is tired,” he said. “I think we've used them a lot. We've had to. It's who we are. I thought Cade showed a little bit today. But, again, even when he's been tired, he's been great for us, and you've got to credit [the Yankees]. They put good swings on him, made him work and just didn't go our way.”

    The Guardians bullpen has worked 23⅔ innings in the ALCS. It's the third-most innings pitched by relievers through the first four games of any league championship series in MLB history. The 2021 Houston Astros bullpen logged 28⅓ innings and the 2018 Milwaukee Brewers 25⅔ through four games.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4NCyAU_0wDQ8E5p00

    With five innings in Game 3, Matthew Boyd gave the Guardians their longest outing by a starting pitcher this postseason. Gavin Williams allowed three runs in 2⅓ innings in Game 4.

    Clase has pitched 1⅓ innings in the ALCS after working 5⅔ innings in the AL Division Series against the Detroit Tigers. Smith has pitched three innings in the ALCS after compiling 6⅓ in the ALDS.

    They have combined to allow three home runs in the past two games after combining to give up just three homers to 559 batters faced during the entire 2024 regular season.

    An All-Star selection for three consecutive years, Clase has surrendered 11 hits, including three homers, and eight earned runs in seven postseason innings. In the 2024 regular season, he yielded 39 hits, including two homers, and five earned runs in 74⅓ innings. He struck out 66 and posted a 0.61 ERA.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Q8uKP_0wDQ8E5p00

    Smith had allowed just one run and two hits in nine postseason innings before Game 4. It took him just 10 pitches to retire Juan Soto, Judge and Stanton in the sixth inning of Game 3. There couldn't be a more glaring contrast between his outing Thursday and what occurred Friday night when Smith faced Stanton.

    “I think I threw him exactly what he was looking for,” Smith said of his 1-2 pitch.

    In the 2024 regular season, Smith allowed 51 hits, including one homer, and 16 earned runs in 75⅓ innings. He struck out 103 and posted a 1.91 ERA.

    Cleveland Guardians news: Pitcher Tanner Bibee will start for Guardians in ALCS Game 5 vs. Yankees

    The playoffs are a different animal. Guardians catcher Austin Hedges conceded the bullpen is more likely to be worn down in the postseason not only because of the workload but also due to the intensity.

    “The pressure of each moment is tough and it's exhausting. And so that's very real,” he said.

    Unfortunately for the Guardians, the reality has caught up to them with a trip to the World Series at stake.

    Guardians column: Cleveland should retain Matthew Boyd, their best starting pitcher in MLB playoffs

    Nate Ulrich can be reached at nulrich@thebeaconjournal.com. On Twitter: @ByNateUlrich .

    This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Guardians bullpen sputters vs Yankees in ALCS after dominating regular season | Ulrich

    weeumlight
    2d ago
    The yanks won when it counted the most. Another disappointing season again in Cleveland the curse continues
