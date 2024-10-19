Open in App
  • Local
  • Headlines
  • Election
  • Crime Map
  • Sports
  • Lifestyle
  • Education
  • Real Estate
  • Newsletter
    • Akron Beacon Journal

    Cleveland Browns look to keep 'the numbers on' Cincinnati Bengals in Battle of Ohio series

    By Chris Easterling, Akron Beacon Journal,

    2 days ago

    BEREA — Safety Grant Delpit pretty much summed up how the Browns got to the point where they are right now. He also summed up why, at least in the locker room, the players feel all hasn't been lost.

    "Yeah, the NFC East beat the hell out of us," Delpit said this week. "So we playing AFC North, that's all I say. We playing division games now, conference games, these are the ones that weigh. So we attacking it like that."

    Cleveland comes home from a three-game road swing on its schedule with a 1-5 record and a four-game losing streak. Four of those five losses, and three of the last four, came against NFC East teams — the Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Washington Commanders and Philadelphia Eagles.

    Sunday, though, will be the first time the Browns will step into AFC North play, setting up six division games in the final 11 games. They'll do so against the Cincinnati Bengals (2-4), a team against which they've had their share of success over the last 12 meetings, including the last eight since Cincinnati drafted quarterback Joe Burrow No. 1 overall in the 2020 draft.

    The Browns are 9-3 against the Bengals since 2018, and 6-2 since 2020. When the game's in Cleveland, they've won six in a row.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Xmgri_0wDOlpSI00

    "I can't tell you why," running back Nick Chubb said. "We take it a week at a time. We just trying to get a win, whoever we're playing next week."

    Chubb may not care specifically about the domination his team has held over Cincinnati. He's had bigger things to deal with since the last time he lined up against them in last season's opener, which was the last full game he played before a devastating knee injury the next week.

    The Bengals, however, are well aware of how it's gone, especially when they travel to the lakefront. Burrow called it "frustrating" earlier this week in speaking with Cincinnati reporters, adding, "This is one that we need."

    Wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase, Burrow's top target, didn't shy away from Cleveland's success in the series. Or that he believes the Browns are well aware of their success.

    "They've got the numbers on us right now with wins, and they know it," Chase told Cincinnati reporters this week. "That's why they brag about it the most. But it'll be a great game this week, a hard-fought game. It's always a great game when we play them. They know us, we know them, so it's all about who wants it more."

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BO271_0wDOlpSI00

    Chubb's return Sunday against the Bengals after last year's knee injury certainly will be the emotional lift the Browns need in the midst of their losing skid. Cleveland hopes it's the on-field lift as well, especially against Cincinnati.

    No Browns offensive player has meant more to the formula that has led to Cleveland's recent dominance of the Battle of Ohio than Chubb. He's averaged 90.3 yards a game and 5.2 yards per carry with seven touchdowns in 10 career games against the Bengals, and Cleveland is 8-2 in those games.

    The formula has been simple: Chubb helps the Browns offense grind out the yards and clock, with the occasional shot play in the passing game, to get a lead. At that point, it's handed over to the players on the Browns roster who have made life especially miserable for Cincinnati — Myles Garrett and the defense.

    "They got a lot of great players," Bengals coach Zac Taylor told reporters. "You focus on the defensive side of the ball, Pro Bowl players at all positions, All-Pro players at all positions. Just collectively, it's a really tough group. They're really fast, but certainly, 95 [Garrett], he grabs your attention from the first snap you watch until the last one. Over the years, he's always been a problem."

    For Taylor to call Garrett a problem would be like saying Cincinnati is next to the Ohio River. It's acknowledging what has been obviously to anyone who's watched these teams play over the last several years.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ZpxiC_0wDOlpSI00

    Garrett has 12 sacks in his career against the Bengals, while also forcing two fumbles and in general just getting into the Bengals' heads. He's sacked Burrow eight times to go with 21 total pressures, the most any player has sacked the Cincinnati star in the NFL.

    Burrow has been sacked 20 times by the Browns as a team, which has only been surpassed by the 21 times in the regular season the Baltimore Ravens have gotten to him. The Ravens, who sacked him three times in an overtime win at Cincinnati two weeks ago, have another four sacks in the playoffs.

    Chris Easterling can be reached at ceasterling@thebeaconjournal.com. Read more about the Browns at www.beaconjournal.com/sports/browns. Follow him on X at @ceasterlingABJ

    This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Cleveland Browns look to keep 'the numbers on' Cincinnati Bengals in Battle of Ohio series

    Comments /
    Add a Comment
    YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
    Local News newsLocal News
    Browns winners and losers vs Bengals: All eyes are on coach Kevin Stefanski now
    Akron Beacon Journal20 hours ago
    Kevin Stefanski waiting on more info on Browns QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson's finger injury
    Akron Beacon Journallast hour
    Cleveland Browns vs. Cincinnati Bengals: Key matchups, numbers entering Week 7
    Akron Beacon Journal1 day ago
    What's the weather for Friday night football and trick-or-treating in Greater Akron?
    Akron Beacon Journal3 hours ago
    Cleveland Browns Dawg Pound Captain Flavor Flav has issues with guitar smash
    Akron Beacon Journal1 day ago
    Sheriff is latest target of racist banners over Downtown
    Jacksonville Today1 day ago
    Off-duty corrections officer killed in Jacksonville
    Jacksonville Today5 days ago
    Desis Overwhelmingly Support Kamala Harris In Battleground States, Poll Shows
    India Currents37 minutes ago
    Fire engulfs St. Albans ticket booth after Friday football game
    Michael Ramsburg2 days ago
    Nick Chubb receives love from Cleveland Browns players and fans as he completes comeback
    Akron Beacon Journal19 hours ago
    Fentanyl use on Platte River trail scares parkgoers, resident tells Denver City Council
    David Heitz18 days ago
    Children living in car on Denver’s streets as advocate can't be heard
    David Heitz26 days ago
    Aurora's Jurinsky wants non-profit probe to determine how migrants ended up there
    David Heitz8 days ago
    City of Akron to pay $4.85 million to Jayland Walker's family in fatal police shooting
    Akron Beacon Journal4 hours ago
    Cleveland Guardians vs. New York Yankees score, highlights | ALCS Game 4 recap
    Akron Beacon Journal2 days ago
    Pup Whose Owner Abandoned Her At Vet After Learning Price Of Treatment Is Searching For Family
    Camilo Díaz27 days ago
    Federal probe finds deplorable conditions inside Georgia prisons
    The Current GA18 days ago
    Colorado Parks and Wildlife recommends denial of Silver Spur Ranches claim for wolf damage
    Matt Whittaker18 days ago
    Portage County residents: Ohio sheriffs should be held more accountable
    Akron Beacon Journal1 day ago
    Pumpkin is fall comfort flavor with seasonal menu items at Vicious Biscuit in Montrose
    Akron Beacon Journal1 day ago
    Jacksonville uses dams to hold back Milton’s floodwaters
    Jacksonville Today11 days ago
    Georgia hits 1 million mark in early voting
    The Current GA6 hours ago
    'Jeffersons' Star Marla Gibbs Got Along with Cast, But Not So Much with '227' Star Jackee: A TV Feud
    Herbie J Pilato16 days ago
    What are MVP odds for Cavs guard Donovan Mitchell? Better than LeBron James
    Akron Beacon Journallast hour
    Guardians bullpen sputters vs Yankees in ALCS after dominating regular season | Ulrich
    Akron Beacon Journal2 days ago
    Woman whose house Denver police burnt down settles for $95,000
    David Heitz15 days ago
    Meet The Tiny 9lb Snuggly Little Lady Looking For Love
    Dianna Carney4 days ago
    Revere, Copley take different paths to advance in OHSAA girls soccer tournament
    Akron Beacon Journal9 hours ago

    Comments / 0

    Community Policy