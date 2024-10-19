Open in App
    • Akron Beacon Journal

    Cleveland Guardians vs. New York Yankees ALCS Game 5 predictions, picks

    By Ryan Lewis and Nate Ulrich, Akron Beacon Journal,

    2 days ago

    CLEVELAND — The Guardians are again on the brink of elimination.

    After falling just short of another miracle comeback attempt in Friday night's Game 4 loss , the Guardians are down 3-1 in the American League Championship Series to the New York Yankees, who can clinch their spot in the World Series in Saturday night's Game 5 at Progressive Field.

    The Guardians have been at their best with their backs against the wall. But they haven't faced an uphill battle quite like this one.

    Tanner Bibee is set to take the mound on short rest after throwing only 39 pitches in Game 2. Carlos Rodon will start for the Yankees.

    https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R77Dp_0wDOlnw400

    Guardians-Yankees ALCS Game 5 predictions

    Lewis: The Guardians have had a real knack for playing their best after getting kicked in the teeth, but the Yankees have had their number this series and were very close to a sweep. The Guardians bullpen is taxed, and Tanner Bibee is on short rest. It's a really tough spot against Carlos Rodon. Would it be a surprise if the scrappy Guardians pull it together to send the series back to New York? Not at all. But I'll take the Yankees to punch their ticket to the World Series with a 5-2 win in Game 5.

    Ulrich: The Guardians should never be counted out when they're in backs-against-the-wall mode. However, Game 5 appears to be an uphill climb for Cleveland, especially given the state of its worn-down bullpen and Bibee starting on short rest. Yankees 6-4 in the elimination game.

    This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Cleveland Guardians vs. New York Yankees ALCS Game 5 predictions, picks

